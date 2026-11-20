Shortly after it was spotted with the same set of major changes, Bajaj has announced the launch of the updated 2027 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 at Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It now produces more power and gets additional features compared to the outgoing model. Moreover, it gets an Electronic Throttle Body (ETB) system, which enables multiple ride modes along with traction control.



A major update is the new 5-inch TFT instrument console, which supports Google Maps mirroring for navigation. It replaces the colour LCD and is the same unit found on the latest Bajaj models. Other additions include adjustable levers, Panic Brake Alert, a USB Type-C charging port and a hazard switch. The motorcycle gets five ride modes: Sport, Road, Rain, Off-Road and Tour.

Also Read: Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Launched at Rs. 1.60 Lakh; Gets TFT Display, Ride Modes, Quickshifter & More

On the powertrain front, it continues to use the same 199.5cc single-cylinder engine, which now produces 25 bhp and 18.7 Nm of peak torque, 1 bhp up from the outgoing model. The updated model also features a Sports Shifter. On the hardware front, it gets 37 mm upside-down (USD) front forks and an upgraded 140/70-R17 radial rear tyre.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N250SS Launched At Rs 1.59 Lakh.



Visually, it remains largely unchanged, retaining its fully faired design. Bajaj first launched the RS200 in 2015, using the NS200 as its base. It was the company's first fully faired motorcycle and remains its only one. The updated model will continue to be offered in the same colour options: Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White and Caribbean Blue, along with Racing Red.