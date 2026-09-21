Updated Honda 350cc Range Launched: Prices Start At Rs 1.95 Lakh
- CB350 range starts at Rs 1.95 lakh, while the CB350C starts at Rs 2.00 lakh
- All three motorcycles get new colours and graphics, with no mechanical changes
- Powered by same 348.36cc engine, putting out 20.8 bhp and 30 Nm
Honda has announced the prices for its modern-classic motorcycle range in India for 2026, with the CB350, CB350C and CB350RS receiving new colour schemes and graphics. The latest update is purely cosmetic, with Honda retaining the existing engine, chassis, suspension, braking hardware and feature package across the three motorcycles. Bookings for all three models have now started through Honda BigWing dealerships.
Here’s a quick look at the prices of the CB350 range
|MODEL
|VARIANT
|PRICE (ex-showroom)
|CB350
|STD
|Rs 1,95,200
|DLX
|Rs 1,97,900
|Chrome
|Rs 1,99,900
|CB350C
|STD
|Rs 2,00,300
|DLX
|Rs 2,02,700
|Special Edition
|Rs 2,04,700
|CB350RS
|STD
|Rs 1,99,990
|DLX
|Rs 2,02,500
As per the table, the CB350 marks the entry point of the range, while the CB350C Special Edition sits at the top with a price of Rs 2.04 lakh.
The main change for 2026 is the revised visual treatment. Honda has introduced fresh colour options and graphics across the three motorcycles, giving the range a more contemporary appearance while retaining their respective retro, custom-cruiser and café-racer-inspired identities.
Also Read: Honda ADV 160 Launched In India At Rs 1.70 Lakh
The CB350C Special Edition, for example, continues with its distinctive striped graphics and Special Edition branding, with Rebel Red Metallic and Matt Dune Brown having been introduced for the variant. Meanwhile, the CB350RS continues to be offered in colours including Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Deep Ground Grey and Rebel Red Metallic, depending on the variant.
Also Read: Honda CB500 Launched In India At Rs 2.75 Lakh
For the powertrain, there are no changes. All three motorcycles continue to be powered by the same 348.36cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, paired with a five-speed gearbox and assist-and-slipper clutch, registering 20.8 bhp and 30 Nm in the CB350 and CB350RS, while the CB350C produces the 20.8 bhp of max power but slightly less peak torque of 29.5 Nm.
The feature package has also been carried over. Depending on the model and variant, the CB350 range continues with Honda RoadSync connectivity, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), all-LED lighting and dual-channel ABS. The CB350C also retains its heritage-inspired analogue-digital instrument cluster with Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS), along with the other features.
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