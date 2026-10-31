Updated Toyota Innova Hycross Launched In Indonesia: Gets Larger Screens

The Toyota Innova Hycross has received an update in Indonesia, where it is sold as the Kijang Innova Zenix. The changes are limited to the cabin, with the MPV getting larger screens and a dashcam. The exterior remains identical to the India-spec model, with the facelifted Hycross set to launch in India on November 26.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift India Launch On November 26: Flex-Fuel Hybrid Incoming

The star changes are on the inside, where it gets a new 12.3-inch TFT instrument display, which is now standard across all hybrid variants in Indonesia. The India-spec Hycross currently gets a much smaller 7-inch unit. Higher variants of the Indonesian MPV also get a 12.3-inch touchscreen, whereas a 10.4-inch infotainment system is offered in India. A dashcam is another addition.

Toyota is expected to bring these cabin updates to India with the facelift. The Indonesian model continues with the same 2.0-litre petrol engine otherwise.



The Hycross arrived in India in 2022 and has since taken over from the diesel-powered Innova Crysta as the go-to Toyota MPV for family buyers. The upcoming update will be its first major facelift, and there's quite a bit more to it than a new set of screens.

Toyota is expected to introduce a flex-fuel hybrid powertrain, which would be a first for the brand in India. The company had given us a preview of this almost three years ago, with a flex-fuel prototype based on the Hycross. Its 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine was modified to run on fuel with up to 85 per cent ethanol (E85).

The changes went beyond the engine's calibration. Toyota used different spark plugs and piston rings to improve corrosion resistance, along with a cold-start system, an ethanol sensor and revised catalyst programming. The fuel pump, filter, tank and pipes were also modified to handle the higher ethanol content.

The facelift will also bring a fresh face. Spy shots and patent drawings point to a redesigned grille, with the current model's large honeycomb pattern making way for a perforated central section that flows into the front bumper. The profile is expected to remain much the same, barring possible changes to the alloy wheel design.



