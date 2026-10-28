Updated KTM 200 Duke Launched At Rs 2.07 Lakh: Gains Quickshifter, Ride Modes
- Update brings new features for 200 Duke.
- New Liquid Carbon and Slate Grey colour options added
- Powertrain and cycle parts remain unchanged
Just hours after teasing the motorcycle on its social media, KTM has launched the updated 200 Duke in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.07 lakh. The latest update brings a bi-directional quickshifter, ride-by-wire throttle and more, while the price has gone up by a mere Rs 1,500.
Updated KTM 200 Duke: All that is new
The 200 Duke now gets ride-by-wire throttle, enabling two ride modes: Street and Rain. It also gains switchable traction control, while the bi-directional quickshifter allows clutchless gearshifts both up and down the six-speed gearbox.
The updated TFT display showcases the ride modes, traction control and quickshifter through the instrument interface. The motorcycle also gets Crawl Assist, which is designed to reduce rider fatigue in traffic. What's also new is the right-side switchgear, which gets a redesigned layout similar to the one on the 390 Duke, while the left-side unit appears unchanged.
Also part of the update are two new colour options including Liquid Carbon, an all-black finish offered on the model for the first time, and Slate Grey.
Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure X Vs Triumph Scrambler 400X Comparison Review
Power continues to come from the 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which produces 24.67 bhp and 19.3 Nm of torque. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox.
The cycle parts remain unchanged, with a WP upside-down front fork, WP rear monoshock, 300mm front disc and 230mm rear disc. The 200 Duke also retains its 135mm ground clearance, 822mm seat height and 159kg kerb weight.
Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure 350cc Gets New Colours; Priced At Rs 2.88 Lakh
This is the second update for the 200 Duke in 2026. The motorcycle received its first round of changes in February, which included hardware revisions and a new livery.
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