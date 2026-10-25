Used Cars For Daily Commuting You Can Buy In 2026 Under Rs. 5 Lakh: Swift, Tiago, Grand i10 & More
- Maruti Swift and Wagon R are practical choices for everyday city driving
- Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10 offer different strengths in comfort and safety.
- Honda Amaze and Maruti Baleno give you more space for family use.
Buying a used car for daily commuting is not just about finding the lowest price. You need something that is easy to drive in traffic, reasonably economical to run and comfortable enough for your regular office trips. With a budget of Rs. 5 lakh, you can find several petrol hatchbacks and compact sedans that still have plenty of useful life left, depending on their age, condition and service history.
Your choice also depends on how you plan to use the car. A small hatchback makes parking easier, while a larger car can be more comfortable if you regularly travel with family. If you spend hours in bumper-to-bumper traffic, an automatic could make your daily drive less tiring. Here are nine used cars worth considering in 2026, along with their indicative prices and the things you should check before buying.
1. Maruti Suzuki Swift
Used Price: Rs. 3.60 lakh to Rs. 4.95 lakh
Model Years: 2016-2019
Suitable Variants: VXi, ZXi and VXi AGS
The Maruti Suzuki Swift is a sensible choice if most of your driving happens in the city. Its compact size makes it easier to manoeuvre through narrow streets and crowded parking areas, while the 1.2-litre petrol engine provides enough performance for everyday commuting. The cabin is also easy to get familiar with, making it a practical option for first-time car buyers.
A well-maintained Swift can also be relatively economical to run, and its popularity means finding a mechanic or replacement parts is generally straightforward. Some examples in this price range come with an AMT gearbox, which can reduce the effort of driving through slow-moving traffic. However, check how smoothly it changes gears before making a decision.
Key Features:
- 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine
- Manual and AMT gearbox options
- Compact dimensions for city driving
- Power steering
- Wide availability of service centres and spare parts
What to check before buying: Listen for knocking sounds from the steering when driving over rough roads. On manual versions, check whether the clutch feels unusually hard or slips during acceleration. Also, inspect the service records and look for signs of accident repairs.
Who should buy it: First-time buyers and daily commuters who want an easy-to-drive hatchback with manageable running costs.
2. Tata Tiago
Used Price: Rs. 3.20 lakh to Rs. 4.95 lakh
Model Years: 2019-2022
Suitable Variants: XT, XZ+ and XZA
The Tata Tiago is worth considering if safety and cabin feel are high on your list. Its 1.2-litre petrol engine works well for regular city driving, while the cabin offers enough room for small families. Depending on the variant, you may also get a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity.
The Tiago received a four-star Global NCAP safety rating, which adds to peace of mind for families. Compared with some older hatchbacks at a similar price, a 2019-2022 Tiago may also get you a newer car. The final choice should still depend on its condition and maintenance history.
Key Features:
- 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine
- Manual and AMT options
- Touchscreen infotainment on selected variants
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on compatible versions
- Four-star Global NCAP rating for the tested configuration
What to check before buying: Some engine vibration at idle is normal, but excessive shaking through the steering wheel or pedals needs inspection. On AMT versions, check for harsh jerks or delayed gear changes during a slow test drive.
Who should buy it: Buyers who want a compact city car and place importance on safety, everyday comfort and useful features.
3. Hyundai Grand i10
Used Price: Rs. 3.20 lakh to Rs. 4.75 lakh
Model Years: 2016-2019
Suitable Variants: Sportz, Asta and selected automatic variants
The Hyundai Grand i10 is a good option if you want a comfortable cabin without moving to a larger car. It has a light steering setup, a relatively easy clutch on manual versions and a cabin that works well for daily office runs. The rear seats are also useful for carrying family members or friends.
One of its biggest attractions in the used market is the four-speed torque-converter automatic available on selected versions. Unlike an AMT, this type of automatic generally delivers smoother gear changes in stop-and-go traffic. It may, however, use more fuel in heavy traffic than a manual version, so consider your daily distance before choosing one.
Key Features:
- 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine
- Manual and four-speed torque-converter automatic options
- Rear AC vents on selected variants
- Comfortable cabin for everyday use
- Light steering for city driving
What to check before buying: Run the air conditioner while the car is stationary and during a test drive. Check whether cooling remains consistent, and have any unusual noises or signs of leakage inspected. On automatic versions, make sure the gearbox shifts smoothly and review its service history.
Who should buy it: Commuters who spend a lot of time in traffic and want a comfortable hatchback, particularly those looking for a conventional automatic.
4. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Used Price: Rs. 3.40 lakh to Rs. 4.85 lakh
Model Years: 2018-2021
Suitable Variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi and selected S-CNG versions
The Wagon R is built around everyday practicality. Its tall roof and upright seating make getting in and out easy, while the large windows give the driver a good view of the road. Its compact footprint also helps when navigating narrow lanes or finding parking in crowded residential areas.
You can find both 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol versions in this price range, along with factory-fitted CNG variants. The CNG option can reduce fuel expenses if you drive long distances regularly and have convenient access to CNG stations. However, check the condition of the CNG system and remember that boot space is reduced by the tank.
Key Features:
- 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engine options
- Factory-fitted CNG option on selected variants
- Tall seating position
- Good visibility through the windows
- AMT option on selected variants
What to check before buying: Look for signs that the car was used commercially, including heavy wear on the seats, pedals and door hinges. On CNG versions, check the relevant documents and have the system inspected by a qualified technician. Also, listen for suspension noises over uneven roads.
Who should buy it: Drivers who prioritise easy entry and exit, good visibility and practical everyday city use.
5. Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Used Price: Rs. 3.75 lakh to Rs. 4.90 lakh
Model Years: 2017-2020
Suitable Variants: Delta and Zeta, with manual or AMT options
The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a useful alternative to the Swift if you prefer a higher seating position and a different design. Its compact dimensions make it convenient for city driving, while its 1.2-litre petrol engine provides enough performance for everyday journeys. The relatively high ground clearance can also be helpful when dealing with uneven roads and steep parking ramps.
The Ignis shares its basic petrol engine family with the Swift, and selected variants were offered with an AMT gearbox. This makes it worth considering if you want a small car that is easy to manoeuvre without feeling too basic. Before buying, take it over a few rough patches, as the ride can feel firm at the rear.
Key Features:
- 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine
- Manual and AMT gearbox options
- 180mm ground clearance
- Compact size for city driving
- Higher seating position than many hatchbacks
What to check before buying: Drive over uneven roads to listen for suspension or steering noises. Check whether the steering returns smoothly after a turn, and look for uneven tyre wear that could point to alignment or suspension issues.
Who should buy it: Buyers who want a compact city car with a higher seating position and styling that stands out from more common hatchbacks.
6. Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Used Price: Rs. 3.90 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh
Model Years: 2016-2019
Suitable Variants: Delta and Zeta petrol manual
If you need more cabin space than a small hatchback can offer, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is worth a look. It has good rear-seat space for its size and a 339-litre boot, making it useful for family errands, airport runs and weekend trips. Its 1.2-litre petrol engine is also well suited to regular commuting.
The Baleno is larger than the Swift, but it remains manageable in city traffic. A well-maintained manual version can make sense if you want one car for both daily office journeys and occasional highway drives. Some examples may sit close to the Rs. 5 lakh limit, so compare the asking price with the car's age, kilometres driven and service records.
Key Features:
- 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine
- Spacious rear seat
- 339-litre boot
- Manual gearbox on the recommended variants
- Practical cabin for family use
What to check before buying: Inspect the suspension for unusual noises, especially when driving with passengers. Check tyre wear and the car's accident history. If you consider an automatic version, pay close attention to its service records and gearbox condition rather than choosing it on price alone.
Who should buy it: Small families and commuters who want a roomy hatchback that can handle both daily traffic and longer journeys.
7. Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Used Price: Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 4.60 lakh
Model Years: 2017-2021
Suitable Variants: VXi and ZXi, with manual or AMT options
The Celerio is a practical choice if your main aim is to keep everyday driving simple and affordable. Its compact body makes parking easier, while the small petrol engine is suitable for routine city trips. It may not feel as spacious or substantial as the Baleno, but it can be easier to manage if you mostly travel alone or with one passenger.
Selected versions come with Maruti's AGS automated manual transmission, which removes the need to operate a clutch pedal. This can help in heavy traffic, although gear changes may feel more noticeable than in a conventional automatic. A manual version is worth considering if you prefer a more direct driving experience and want to keep the purchase price down.
Key Features:
- 1.0-litre petrol engine on the listed model years
- Manual and AMT options
- Compact body for tight parking spaces
- Light controls for city use
- Low-speed manoeuvrability
What to check before buying: On AMT versions, check for clutch judder or hesitation when moving away from a standstill. Also inspect the clutch, tyres, brakes and service records, particularly if the car has spent most of its life in heavy traffic.
Who should buy it: Solo commuters, first-time buyers and drivers who want a small car that is easy to park and operate.
8. Honda Amaze
Used Price: Rs. 3.65 lakh to Rs. 4.95 lakh
Model Years: 2016-2019
Suitable Variants: S and V petrol, with manual or CVT options
The Honda Amaze is worth considering if you prefer a sedan over a hatchback. Its 1.2-litre petrol engine is suited to regular city driving, while the 420-litre boot gives you room for shopping bags and family luggage. The rear seat is also useful if you regularly travel with passengers.
Selected versions of the Amaze were offered with a CVT automatic, which can make stop-and-go traffic less tiring than driving a manual. A used automatic can be appealing, but its condition and maintenance history matter more than the badge on the boot. If you plan to keep the car for several years, choose one with clear service records and a smooth test drive.
Key Features:
- 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine
- Manual and CVT automatic options on selected versions
- 420-litre boot
- Sedan body with a separate luggage compartment
- Practical cabin for small families
What to check before buying: Inspect the underside and front bumper area for scrapes from speed breakers. On CVT versions, ask for transmission service records and check for unusual noises, shuddering or inconsistent acceleration during the test drive.
Who should buy it: Commuters who want a sedan with a useful boot and the option of a smooth automatic gearbox.
What Should You Check Before Buying a Used Car Under Rs. 5 Lakh?
The model is only half the decision. Two cars of the same age can be in very different condition depending on how they were driven, serviced and stored. Before paying a token amount, arrange a proper test drive and have the car inspected by a trusted mechanic.
Keep these checks in mind:
- Service history: Look for regular servicing and check whether the recorded kilometres make sense for the car's age and condition.
- Accident and flood damage: Inspect the body panels, paint, boot floor and cabin for signs of repairs, water damage or corrosion.
- Engine, clutch and gearbox: Start the car from cold, check for unusual noises and test the clutch or automatic transmission in traffic-like conditions.
- Tyres, brakes and suspension: Uneven tyre wear, knocking sounds and poor braking can mean extra repair costs after purchase.
- Air conditioning: Run the AC while stationary and during the drive. A weak system can be expensive to repair.
- Documents and ownership: Check the registration certificate, insurance, pollution certificate, loan status and any outstanding challans. Confirm that the seller can legally transfer ownership.
- Fuel type and registration rules: If you are considering an older diesel or a BS4 petrol car, check the rules that apply in your city before buying. Restrictions can vary by location and may change over time.
Keep Some Money Aside for Repairs
If Rs. 5 lakh is your total budget, avoid spending the entire amount on the car itself. Set aside money for an initial service and any repairs identified during the inspection. Depending on the car's condition, you may need to replace worn tyres, the battery, brake components or fluids soon after purchase.
Which Used Car Should You Choose for Daily Commuting?
If most of your driving involves office runs and crowded city roads, the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Wagon R and Celerio are practical places to start. The Swift feels more involving to drive, the Wagon R offers an upright seating position and good visibility, while the Celerio is compact and easy to park.
If comfort, cabin space or safety are higher priorities, consider the Tata Tiago, Hyundai Grand i10 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The Tiago is worth looking at for its crash-test result, the Grand i10 is a good option if you want a comfortable automatic, and the Baleno has more room for rear passengers and luggage. For sedan buyers, the Honda Amaze offers a large boot and a CVT option on selected versions.
Whichever car you shortlist, compare its condition, service history and expected repair costs rather than choosing by model year or asking price alone. A well-maintained car with a clear history is usually a safer purchase than a newer example that has been poorly looked after.
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