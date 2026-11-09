V2L Explained: Electric Cars That Can Power Home Appliances In India
- V2L systems in India usually offer between 3.0 kW and 3.6 kW of continuous AC power
- Software safeguards cut off the discharge when the traction battery falls to a threshold
- V2L can comfortably run heavy household appliances like refrigerators and microwave ovens
What is Vehicle-to-Load (V2L)?
An electric vehicle houses a massive battery to power its four wheels. During early EV tech, this battery could only be charged; it couldn’t push power back out to external appliances. But bidirectional charging, or Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, changed that status, with select modern EVs able to discharge high-voltage direct current (DC) through an internal inverter now.
The DC output, throughout the process, is converted into standard 230V alternating current (AC). By plugging an adapter into the EV’s charging port or using an internal three-pin socket, you can power most domestic electronics, outdoor camping equipment, power tools and even run crucial household appliances during unexpected power cuts.
Also Read: LFP vs NMC Batteries: Which EV Battery Is Better For Indian Conditions?
Here are some of the ideal V2L-capable electric vehicles available in India today.
1. Tata Nexon EV
Price: Rs. 17.69 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | V2L Variant: Empowered +A 45
The Nexon EV packs bidirectional V2L technology from the Empowered +A 45 trim, which employs a 45 kWh battery pack. The 3.3 kW V2L output can easily power heavy household loads like air coolers, television setups, and Wi-Fi routers during grid blackouts.
To make the most of this technology, you will need a specialised V2L adapter that can match the car’s Type-2 charging port. Once done, you can use the vehicle as an emergency backup source for all essential home loads. But note that V2L is only present in the range-topping model, not the standard ones.
Key Features:
- 3.3 kW of AC power
- DC fast charging up to 60 kW
- 11.6 litres of front storage (frunk)
- ZConnect app support along with a native voice assistant
Who should buy it: Small families and first-time EV buyers in India who want to initially explore the benefits of V2L tech.
2. MG Windsor EV
Price: Rs. 19.14 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | V2L Variant: Essence Pro
The MG Windsor EV offers business-class rear-seat space and thoughtful digital packaging. In its Essence Pro trim, it has bidirectional V2L charging capability.
The vehicle uses a 52.9 kWh battery pack that offers 449 km of ARAI/MIDC range. It puts out 3.0 kW of power through its exterior charging port. That is plenty of electrical juice to run an electric kettle, power laptops, or run lighting rigs on weekend getaways.
Key Features:
- 579-litre luggage capacity
- 3.0 kW external V2L power delivery
- Aerolounge rear seats with 135-degree recline
- 52.9 kWh battery pack with 449 km claimed range
Who should buy it: Urban families who want a spacious, sofa-like cabin with low operating costs and reliable V2L utility for weekend outdoor picnics.
3. Tata Sierra EV
Price: Rs. 19.99 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | V2L Variant: Pure S 63
The Tata Sierra EV is a purpose-built electric SUV whose bidirectional energy management is baked into the vehicle's architecture from the Pure S 63 variant. Equipped with a 63 kWh battery pack, it can offer 3.3 kW of continuous V2L power through an exterior adapter.
And given its substantial battery capacity, running emergency home appliances when facing extended power outages barely eats up your driving range. You could run a domestic refrigerator and a few standing fans for eight hours, and it will consume less than five per cent of the battery's total charge.
Key Features:
- Retro-futuristic glasshouse styling
- 63 kWh battery pack with 566 km of claimed range
- 3.3 kW V2L and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging support
- Advanced electronic stability control and six airbags standard
Who should buy it: Those who want a rugged, high-riding SUV with a large battery pack that can double as a dependable home energy backup.
4. Hyundai Creta Electric
Price: Rs. 20.00 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | V2L Variant: Premium
While lower variants stick to core commuting basics, the Premium trim of the Creta Electric has Hyundai's Vehicle-to-Load system, which discharges up to 3.3 kW of AC power. The vehicle uses a 42 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that produces 133 bhp, while long-range variants step up to 51.4 kWh.
The V2L feature here is operated through a simple plug-in adapter at the front charging socket. It fits into a standard extension board, and you can run a television, power drills or charge other smaller electric two-wheelers.
Key Features:
- Dual 10.25-inch curved digital displays
- 42 kWh battery delivering 420 km claimed range
- 3.3 kW V2L bidirectional charging via exterior port
- 433-litre boot space with a 22-litre front trunk (frunk)
Who should buy it: Families who want a dependable, refined mid-size electric SUV.
5. Tata Harrier EV
Price: Rs. 21.79 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | V2L Variant: Adventure 65
Starting from the Adventure 65 trim, the Tata Harrier EV offers factory-integrated V2L and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) bi-directional charging capabilities. You get 3.3 kW of continuous external power from the 65 kWh battery pack on its Adventure trim.
Whether you are running high-draw floodlights on a farm, powering an electric coffee machine or using power tools at a remote construction site, the Harrier EV handles high electrical demands without any issues.
Key Features:
- Multi-terrain driving modes for varied surfaces
- 65 kWh battery pack with 538 km claimed range
- 3.3 kW V2L and bidirectional V2V fast-discharge support
- High-strength body shell with commanding road presence
Who should buy it: Tourers and outdoor enthusiasts who need an imposing, rugged SUV that can power heavy-duty electrical gear anywhere.
6. MG Hector Tomahawk EV
Price: Rs. 23.00 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | V2L Variant: Essence 5 Seater
Starting with the Essence 5-Seater variant, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV includes 3.3 kW V2L technology as part of the vehicle’s electrical equipment. It has a massive 69.2 kWh battery pack that delivers an ARAI-certified range of 517 km on a single charge.
The 3.3 kW V2L output makes the Hector Tomahawk EV a practical companion for most family camping trips. You can run electric barbecue grills, camping lights and portable coolers directly off the vehicle's charge port.
Key Features:
- 201 bhp front axle electric motor
- 3.3 kW external V2L discharge capability
- Large 69.2 kWh battery pack with 517 km claimed range
- Practical seven-seater three-row seating layout option as well (Essence 7-Seater)
Who should buy it: Families who prefer a comfortable five-seater electric SUV that can power campsites and holiday gear with ease.
7. BYD Atto 3
Price: Rs. 24.99 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | V2L Variant: Dynamic
Every variant of the BYD Atto 3, even the accessible Dynamic trim, has factory V2L support and an included external discharge adapter. This vehicle runs with a 49.92 kWh Blade Battery pack, one that’s paired with a front motor which offers 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque.
The V2L system of this car delivers 3.3 kW of power through a proprietary cable that slots straight into the charging flap. With this functionality, you can juice up portable electric fans, LED lamps, coolers, laptops, phones, tablets, speakers and many more appliances.
Key Features:
- Seven airbags standard across all trims
- Signature rotating central touchscreen display
- Standard 3.3 kW V2L discharge with included adapter
- 201 bhp electric motor delivering 0 to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds
Who should buy it: Tech-savvy drivers who want battery safety and out-of-the-box V2L functionality.
8. Hyundai Ioniq 5
Price: Rs. 55.70 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | V2L Variant: Long Range RWD
Built on Hyundai's dedicated 800V E-GMP architecture, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has a leading V2L output of 3.6 kW. It provides unmatched convenience by offering dual V2L ports.
Besides the external port adapter that powers heavy equipment outside, the car has a dedicated three-pin 230V socket located right beneath the rear passenger seats. You can plug in a high-powered gaming laptop, camera battery chargers, or a portable mini-fridge here.
Key Features:
- Sliding universal island centre console
- 84 kWh battery pack delivering up to 690 km range
- 800V charging architecture for 18-minute fast charging
- 3.6 kW V2L output with dual interior and exterior sockets
Who should buy it: Luxury EV buyers who want the absolute premium of bidirectional charging convenience.
What Appliances Can You Actually Run On V2L?
As long as the combined wattage of your plugged-in devices stays under 3,000 Watts to 3,300 Watts (the Hyundai Ioniq 5 supports up to 3,600 Watts), the vehicle will supply smooth, surge-protected electricity comfortably. Take a look at the power requirements of some typical household electronics:
- Microwave Oven: 800W to 1,200W (Runs easily)
- Induction Cooktop: 1,200W to 1,800W (Runs easily)
- Heavy-Duty Electric Rotary Drill: 750W to 1,000W (Runs easily)
- Standard Work Laptop: 65W to 100W (Can be recharged dozens of times)
- Domestic Double-Door Refrigerator: 200W to 400W (Can run continuously for days)
- 55-inch LED Television + Wi-Fi Router: 120W to 180W (Barely registers any battery drain)
Which V2L-Capable Electric Car Should You Buy?
If you want V2L tech at the lowest possible cost, the Tata Nexon EV Empowered +A 45 is available with full bidirectional charging. In the mid-size space, the MG Windsor EV Essence Pro is available, offering V2L with a limousine-like rear bench. For buyers who desire a rugged, retro SUV with a 63 kWh battery pack, there’s the Tata Sierra EV Pure S 63.
If you want a spacious electric SUV option, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 5 Seater is one name you can consider. At the same time, if you'd prefer traditional SUV styling and wider dealership reach, the Hyundai Creta Electric Premium is available as well.
If battery safety is what bothers you most, then get the BYD Atto 3 Dynamic, which includes a V2L adapter out of the box. But if you have the budget to own 800V ultra-fast charging and dual interior-exterior V2L sockets, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the vehicle you should go for.
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