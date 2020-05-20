New Cars and Bikes in India

Vespa, Aprilia Reopen Dealerships Across Karnataka

Vespa and Aprilia dealerships across Bengaluru, Mysore, Belgaum, Bijapur and Mangalore have reopened with social distancing norms.

Vespa and Aprilia dealerships have reopened across Karnataka

Highlights

  • Vespa & Aprilia dealerships restart operations in some towns
  • Strict social distancing norms, health protocols to be followed
  • Showrooms and workshops to be completely sanitised

Piaggio India has re-opened its Vespa and Aprilia dealerships across Karnataka, in Bengaluru, Mysore, Belgaum, Mangalore, Bijapur, Davangere, Shimoga and Udupi to serve the brands' customers. The dealerships have been opened in a staggered manner over the last few days, after receiving permission from local authorities. All the touchpoints across the 21 dealerships have been fully and partially operational with due health, safety and care measures. The showrooms and workshops are completely sanitised in accordance to the guidelines introduced by the company for maximum safety of the employees and customers. Additional health and safety guidelines and protocols are also being followed, including usage of Arogya Setu App.

Also Read: Piaggio India Announces Warranty Extension On Vespa, Aprilia Models

Piaggio

Piaggio Bikes

Vespa

Vespa 150

"We have been working together with our dealers in navigating through the new reality and the opening of dealerships is a key step in that direction. Keeping in mind the anxiety of our customers we had previously announced extension of original equipment warranty and free services which expires during the lockdown period, and our dealerships are prepared to address all vehicle sales and service requirements. We want to ensure that our customers face no hurdles during the purchase of a new vehicle and are able to avail services seamlessly," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India.

Also Read: Piaggio Extends Warranty & Free Service Period For Its Commercial Vehicles

0 Comments

The dealerships are operating in a safe environment and teams at every dealership are following social distancing protocols including contactless greeting, wearing protective gear and using hand sanitisers while addressing sales and service needs of the customer. Customers can call and pre-book service appointment to avoid crowding at the dealership. Piaggio India has also resumed manufacturing operations at its Baramati plant for the supply of Vespa and Aprilia scooters.

