Vida V1 Electric Scooter Gets Benefits Up To Rs 31,000 In December
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 19, 2023
- The Vida V1 gets an extended battery warranty worth Rs. 8,259
- There’s a cash discount of Rs. 6,500 and a Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus
- Vida customers also get a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500
Hero MotoCorp’s electric arm Vida has announced year-end offers on the V1 electric scooter amounting up to Rs 31,000. The year-end offers will be available till the end of December 2023 and includes a mix of cash benefits, warranty cover and more.
The year-end offers on the Vida V1 electric scooter include an extended battery warranty worth Rs. 8,259. Buyers can also avail of a cash discount of up to Rs. 6,500, an exchange bonus worth Rs. 5,000 and a loyalty discount of up to Rs. 7,500. Loyalty benefits are available to customers whose immediate family owns either a Vida or Hero MotoCorp two-wheeler.
Vida is also offering a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500. The EV firm is also offering a subscription plan worth Rs. 1,125 that will offer users unlimited access to fast chargers and connected vehicle features for six months starting from the day of purchase.
Customers can also avail of financing options including a low-interest rate of 5.99 per cent, zero processing fees on loans and monthly EMIs of Rs. 2,429. Vida has partnered with several financial institutions including IDFC, Ecofy and Hero FinCorp for the V1.
Having expanded its retail presence across India this year, Vida announced its foray into the European market at EICMA 2023 in November. The electric two-wheeler maker will sell the V1 in standard and coupe versions in Europe from March 2024 starting with Spain and France, followed by the UK.
The Vida V1 is priced at Rs. 1.26 lakh, whereas the V1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The electric scooter promises a real-world range of 110 km with fast charging able to charge the vehicle from 0-80 per cent in 65 minutes. The V1 can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3.2 seconds with a top speed of 80 kmph. The e-scooter competes against the Ather 450X and Ola S1 Pro.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 35,249 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 88,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 20,156 km
- Electric
- Automatic
- 65,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 8,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 53,763 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 24,110 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 64,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 85,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
Popular Hero Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-7089 second ago
Here's a list of Top 10 four-wheeler reviews on car&bike, for the year 2023. From all-new cars to facelifts these reviews received the most views from you, our dear viewers.
-5429 second ago
Ducati India is likely to launch the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini in India this month. The special edition Streetfighter V4 gets a new livery inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan STO.
-2977 second ago
The all-new Triumph Daytona 660 will be unveiled globally on January 9, 2024. Expect it to come to India later in 2024.
-235 second ago
Apart from Armada, Mahindra has trademarked names like Savannah, Gladius, and Cult for the 5-door Thar.
7 minutes ago
The GTS is 10 kg lighter than the GT and makes 15 bhp more
6 hours ago
It seems that Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for a midlife facelift of the Wagon R sometime in 2024
6 hours ago
Land Rover says that the special edition celebrates Australia's surfing culture and comes with a custom Land Rover surfboard
7 hours ago
Sauber has been rebranded as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber for the next two seasons with Audi set to take over the team and branding in 2026
1 day ago
The introductory price was previously applicable on only the first 10,000 units sold.
1 day ago
Automobili Pininfarina's Battista Hyper GT debuts in Forza Motorsport, available until January 31st with in-game credits
4 days ago
The company plans to complete the acquisition by January 31, 2024.
4 days ago
It appears that the Bengaluru-based start-up is keen on converting existing orders for the One into bookings for the more affordable Dot One.
4 days ago
Hop Electric Mobility will hike prices on the Oxo e-motorcycle as well as Leo and Lyf e-scooters by 3-5 per cent from next month
9 days ago
Owners can avail of these services until December 31, 2023.
13 days ago
Hero MotoCorp and Ather Energy come together to form a partnership for an inter-operable fast-charging network in India.