Vida V1 Electric Scooter Gets Benefits Up To Rs 31,000 In December

Hero MotoCorp’s electric arm Vida has announced year-end offers on the V1 electric scooter amounting up to Rs 31,000. The year-end offers will be available till the end of December 2023 and includes a mix of cash benefits, warranty cover and more.



The year-end offers on the Vida V1 electric scooter include an extended battery warranty worth Rs. 8,259. Buyers can also avail of a cash discount of up to Rs. 6,500, an exchange bonus worth Rs. 5,000 and a loyalty discount of up to Rs. 7,500. Loyalty benefits are available to customers whose immediate family owns either a Vida or Hero MotoCorp two-wheeler.



Vida is also offering a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500. The EV firm is also offering a subscription plan worth Rs. 1,125 that will offer users unlimited access to fast chargers and connected vehicle features for six months starting from the day of purchase.



Customers can also avail of financing options including a low-interest rate of 5.99 per cent, zero processing fees on loans and monthly EMIs of Rs. 2,429. Vida has partnered with several financial institutions including IDFC, Ecofy and Hero FinCorp for the V1.



Having expanded its retail presence across India this year, Vida announced its foray into the European market at EICMA 2023 in November. The electric two-wheeler maker will sell the V1 in standard and coupe versions in Europe from March 2024 starting with Spain and France, followed by the UK.



The Vida V1 is priced at Rs. 1.26 lakh, whereas the V1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The electric scooter promises a real-world range of 110 km with fast charging able to charge the vehicle from 0-80 per cent in 65 minutes. The V1 can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3.2 seconds with a top speed of 80 kmph. The e-scooter competes against the Ather 450X and Ola S1 Pro.