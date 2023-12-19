Login

Vida V1 Electric Scooter Gets Benefits Up To Rs 31,000 In December

The offers include cash and exchange discounts, extended battery warranty and more, amounting to up to Rs 31,000.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 19, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The Vida V1 gets an extended battery warranty worth Rs. 8,259
  • There’s a cash discount of Rs. 6,500 and a Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus
  • Vida customers also get a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500

Hero MotoCorp’s electric arm Vida has announced year-end offers on the V1 electric scooter amounting up to Rs 31,000. The year-end offers will be available till the end of December 2023 and includes a mix of cash benefits, warranty cover and more.
 

The year-end offers on the Vida V1 electric scooter include an extended battery warranty worth Rs. 8,259. Buyers can also avail of a cash discount of up to Rs. 6,500, an exchange bonus worth Rs. 5,000 and a loyalty discount of up to Rs. 7,500. Loyalty benefits are available to customers whose immediate family owns either a Vida or Hero MotoCorp two-wheeler.
 

Vida is also offering a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500. The EV firm is also offering a subscription plan worth Rs. 1,125 that will offer users unlimited access to fast chargers and connected vehicle features for six months starting from the day of purchase.
 

Customers can also avail of financing options including a low-interest rate of 5.99 per cent, zero processing fees on loans and monthly EMIs of Rs. 2,429. Vida has partnered with several financial institutions including IDFC, Ecofy and Hero FinCorp for the V1.
 

Having expanded its retail presence across India this year, Vida announced its foray into the European market at EICMA 2023 in November. The electric two-wheeler maker will sell the V1 in standard and coupe versions in Europe from March 2024 starting with Spain and France, followed by the UK.
 

The Vida V1 is priced at Rs. 1.26 lakh, whereas the V1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The electric scooter promises a real-world range of 110 km with fast charging able to charge the vehicle from 0-80 per cent in 65 minutes. The V1 can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3.2 seconds with a top speed of 80 kmph. The e-scooter competes against the Ather 450X and Ola S1 Pro.

# Hero Vida# Hero Vida electric scooter# Hero Vida V1 Pro# Vida V1 Pro# Vida Electric# Vida Powered by Hero# Vida V1# Vida EV# Hero MotoCorp# Electric scooters# Electric-car battery maker# electric bike
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Toyota Camry
9.1
0
10
2022 Toyota Camry
  • 8,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 45.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
  • 64,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
  • 85,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Research More on Vida V1

Hero Vida V1

Hero Vida V1

Starts at ₹ 1.45 - 1.59 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Vida V1 Specifications
View Vida V1 Features

Popular Hero Models

Hero XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V

₹ 1.44 - 1.51 Lakh

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 69,380 - 72,900

Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 62,002 - 68,522

Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor

₹ 79,118 - 87,268

Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 67,400 - 71,400

Hero HF 100
Hero HF 100

₹ 49,400

Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125

₹ 83,198 - 87,198

Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero Pleasure Plus 110

₹ 61,900 - 71,100

Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge

₹ 65,900 - 71,200

Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125

₹ 70,590 - 82,290

Hero Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R

₹ 1.19 - 1.3 Lakh

Hero Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart

₹ 65,950 - 68,150

Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125

₹ 73,450 - 82,320

Hero Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110

₹ 68,599 - 76,699

Hero Vida V1
Hero Vida V1

₹ 1.45 - 1.59 Lakh

Hero Glamour 125 XTEC
Hero Glamour 125 XTEC

₹ 84,838 - 89,438

Hero Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR

₹ 1.8 Lakh

Hero XPulse 200T 4V
Hero XPulse 200T 4V

₹ 1.36 Lakh

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

₹ 1.27 - 1.37 Lakh

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V

₹ 1.41 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Top Four-Wheeler Reviews Of 2023
Top Four-Wheeler Reviews Of 2023
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-7089 second ago

Here's a list of Top 10 four-wheeler reviews on car&bike, for the year 2023. From all-new cars to facelifts these reviews received the most views from you, our dear viewers.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini To Be Launched In India Soon
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini To Be Launched In India Soon
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5429 second ago

Ducati India is likely to launch the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini in India this month. The special edition Streetfighter V4 gets a new livery inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan STO.

Triumph Daytona 660 Teased; Global Unveil Next Month
Triumph Daytona 660 Teased; Global Unveil Next Month
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2977 second ago

The all-new Triumph Daytona 660 will be unveiled globally on January 9, 2024. Expect it to come to India later in 2024.

Mahindra Trademarks Seven Names For Thar 5-Door Including ‘Armada’
Mahindra Trademarks Seven Names For Thar 5-Door Including ‘Armada’
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-235 second ago

Apart from Armada, Mahindra has trademarked names like Savannah, Gladius, and Cult for the 5-door Thar.

McLaren GTS Globally Unveiled; Replaces The McLaren GT
McLaren GTS Globally Unveiled; Replaces The McLaren GT
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

7 minutes ago

The GTS is 10 kg lighter than the GT and makes 15 bhp more

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Facelift Spotted Testing With Subtle Changes
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Facelift Spotted Testing With Subtle Changes
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

It seems that Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for a midlife facelift of the Wagon R sometime in 2024

Land Rover Defender 90 Pacific Blue Edition Revealed; Limited To 15 Units
Land Rover Defender 90 Pacific Blue Edition Revealed; Limited To 15 Units
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

Land Rover says that the special edition celebrates Australia's surfing culture and comes with a custom Land Rover surfboard

Sauber Announces New Name For F1 Team After Alfa Romeo’s Exit
Sauber Announces New Name For F1 Team After Alfa Romeo’s Exit
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Sauber has been rebranded as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber for the next two seasons with Audi set to take over the team and branding in 2026

Triumph Speed 400 Introductory Price Of Rs 2.23 Lakh Extended Till December 31
Triumph Speed 400 Introductory Price Of Rs 2.23 Lakh Extended Till December 31
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The introductory price was previously applicable on only the first 10,000 units sold.

The Automobili Pininfarina Battista Hyper-GT Makes Its Debut On Forza Motorsport
The Automobili Pininfarina Battista Hyper-GT Makes Its Debut On Forza Motorsport
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Automobili Pininfarina's Battista Hyper GT debuts in Forza Motorsport, available until January 31st with in-game credits

Hero Motocorp To Up Its Stake In Ather Energy To Nearly 40%
Hero Motocorp To Up Its Stake In Ather Energy To Nearly 40%
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The company plans to complete the acquisition by January 31, 2024.

Simple Energy Announces Price For Dot One E-Scooter – But There’s A Catch
Simple Energy Announces Price For Dot One E-Scooter – But There’s A Catch
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

4 days ago

It appears that the Bengaluru-based start-up is keen on converting existing orders for the One into bookings for the more affordable Dot One.

Hop Electric To Hike Prices On Oxo, Leo & Lyf Electric Two-Wheelers From January 2024
Hop Electric To Hike Prices On Oxo, Leo & Lyf Electric Two-Wheelers From January 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Hop Electric Mobility will hike prices on the Oxo e-motorcycle as well as Leo and Lyf e-scooters by 3-5 per cent from next month

Ather Energy Announces Service Support For Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
Ather Energy Announces Service Support For Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

9 days ago

Owners can avail of these services until December 31, 2023.

Hero MotoCorp And Ather Energy Form Partnership For EV Fast-Charging Network
Hero MotoCorp And Ather Energy Form Partnership For EV Fast-Charging Network
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 days ago

Hero MotoCorp and Ather Energy come together to form a partnership for an inter-operable fast-charging network in India.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Vida V1 Electric Scooter Gets Benefits Up To Rs 31,000 In December
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved