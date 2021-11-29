Vikram Oberoi And His Love For Superbikes

BMW is one of the biggest and best automotive brands in the world and it is not only for its cars, but also its array of premium superbikes. The very first BMW HP4 RACE bike that was priced well north of INR 80 lakh at the time, made headlines in India. The buyer was none other than the Joint Managing Director at the Oberoi Group of Hotels, Vikram Oberoi. Son and heir of India's first family in the hotel industry, Vikram Oberoi is known to possess a fascinating and growing superbike collection.

The BMW HP4 RACE edition was a special acquisition, since just 750 units were ever produced. The bike is not legally allowed for mainstream roads and is only drivable on the track. It is arguably the most powerful bike from BMW, focusing only on the track, losing its tail lamp and headlamp, while being decked up with carbon fibre for lowering weight. It is the world's first bike to have a completely carbon wheel and frame setup, made in Berlin. The bike comes with an engine making 215 hp and 88 lb-ft.

Vikram Oberoi has not just stopped there. He is also the only one in India to buy the Ducati 1299 Superleggera which is priced well more than a crore! The bike only had 500 units ever produced in its lifetime. 209 was the unit number of the iconic model that arrived in India to grace Oberoi's collection. Along with these two motorcycles, Vikram Oberoi also owns the Ducati 916, Ducati 1299 Panigale S, and the Ducati 1098 among many other models. He is a familiar face at Noida's Buddh International Circuit. He received the Ducati Superleggera 1299 from the brand's MD for India, Ravi Avalur. He has previously stated that Ducati makes the best motorcycles, and it is truly a privilege to be one of their cherished Indian customers, highlighting the exceptional performance, and racing abilities on the track. Superbike enthusiasts are now eagerly waiting to see what Vikram Oberoi adds to his collection in the near future!