VinFast MPV 7 Prices Slashed By Rs 4.1 Lakh; Now Priced At Rs 20.39 Lakh

VinFast has slashed prices for the MPV 7 within the first year of its launch in India. Now priced at Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the MPV 7 costs Rs 4.1 lakh less than it did at the time of its launch in April this year. The electric MPV has been somewhat of a slow mover for the company, with initial sales numbers hovering in the lower triple digits, which have subsequently dropped to double digits in the past few months.

Also read: VinFast To Open Two-Wheeler Showrooms In Over 30 Indian Cities



The price correction is likely a measure to better compete with rivals in the segment, such as the Kia Carens Clavis EV, whose prices range from Rs 18.04 lakh up to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). On paper, the Carens Clavis EV packs in a lot more tech than its VinFast rival - particularly in top variants - with the price correction likely a measure to make the MPV7 feel more ‘value for money’ to attract more customers.



Also Read: Green SM's Electric Taxi Service Now Live In India: VinFast Limo Green MPVs Deployed In Delhi-NCR

The MPV 7 continues to be offered in a single fully loaded variant, with the reduction in prices not bringing any changes to the MPV’s specifications or features. You still get kit such as all-LED lighting, 19-inch alloy wheels, leatherette upholstery, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, AC vents for the second and third rows, 4 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic parking brake and more.



Also Read: VinFast VF7 Plus First Drive: The Underdog

Moving to the specifications, the MPV7 uses a 60.13 kWh battery paired with an electric motor developing a peak 200 bhp and 280 Nm, driving the front wheels. VinFast claims a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of under 10 seconds and a range up to 517 km on a single charge. Fast charging the MPV 7 from 10 to 70 per cent takes around 30 minutes.

Also read: VinFast India Hits Production Milestone; 10,000 Units Produced



Aside from private buyers, the MPV 7 is also retailed to fleet buyers as the Limo Green EV.