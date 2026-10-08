VinFast To Open Two-Wheeler Showrooms In Over 30 Indian Cities

After entering India with its electric cars in 2025, VinFast is now preparing to expand into the country’s electric two-wheeler segment. The Vietnamese brand has signed Letters of Intent (LOI) with more than 50 dealer partners across 15 states and territories. The agreements are expected to form the first layer of VinFast's retail network, with more than 50 showrooms planned across 34 cities.

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For context, an LOI is essentially a formal expression of intent between the company and its prospective dealer partners. It means the dealers have agreed to work towards setting up VinFast outlets. The LOIs were signed at VinFast's manufacturing complex in Hai Phong, Vietnam, during a visit by the Indian dealer partners. The company is targeting markets across the country as it prepares to establish its presence in India's electric two-wheeler space.

The planned network will be deployed across the North, Central, West, South and East of India. In the North, VinFast's dealer network will cover Delhi NCR, Rajasthan and Punjab, while Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh are part of its plans for Central India.

Maharashtra and Gujarat will be covered in the West. In the South, the company will have dealer partners across Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. West Bengal and Odisha are among the states included in the eastern part of the network.

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The company has yet to confirm which electric models will be sold in the Indian market. However, during our visit to Vietnam, VinFast confirmed that three electric two-wheelers are initially planned for India. One of them is the Viper, which has also been patented in India. In Vietnam, the Viper gets a 4.8 kWh battery paired with a 3 kW electric motor.

VinFast has also patented a low-slung electric motorcycle in India that resembles the Sulad concept, which was showcased earlier this year as part of the brand’s future electric motorcycle strategy. While official specifications are yet to be revealed, reports suggest the production model could get an electric motor developing up to 67 bhp and have a claimed top speed of 130 kmph. Both the Viper and the motorcycle were patented in India in July 2026.