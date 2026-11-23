VinFast has confirmed that its fourth electric vehicle for the Indian market will arrive in 2027. The fourth model, set to be the brand’s most affordable in the country, will be the VF5 SUV, which recently received a facelift in global markets. The electric SUV is expected to be joined by VinFast's second offering under its Green SM fleet-focused sub-brand. While the name for this second Green SM model is yet to be confirmed, we expect it to be the fleet variant of the new VF5.



Also read: VinFast MPV 7 Prices Slashed By Rs 4.1 Lakh; Now Priced At Rs 20.39 Lakh



In terms of size, the VF5 sits under the 4-metre mark, which will place it as a direct competitor to models such as the Tata Nexon EV, Kia Syros EV and Hyundai’s upcoming subcompact electric SUV.



VinFast VF5 Facelift: Styling Changes





The VF5 first made its global debut in early 2022, featuring a family design language that we would first see in India with the VF6 and VF7 SUVs. Now, the SUV has received its first major mid-lifecycle update that brings a plethora of changes to the package.



Also read: VinFast To Open Two-Wheeler Showrooms In Over 30 Indian Cities



Starting with the looks, the updated VF5 gets a more boxy and upright look from the front, with notable changes to the design of the bonnet, light clusters, bumper and fenders. The trademark LED daytime running lamps now sit flatter at the base of the bonnet, with the VinFast ‘V’ logo at the centre. The headlamps are now sleeker rectangular projector units housed within the bumper, and the central air intake at the base of the bumper is larger and features a finer grille pattern with silver inserts. Visible black plastics in the fascia have been notably reduced.





Down the sides, there are sharper-looking alloy wheels, while around the rear, the VF5 drops the split-light-cluster setup in favour of sleek units mounted along the edge of the rear light bar element rather than sitting low on the bumper.



Inside, the new VF5 gets big updates over the outgoing model. The cabin design could essentially be called all new, with a new, more angular floating dashboard, new upholstery designs and even new door cards. The steering now features a squared-off design, while the old car’s combination of a digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch central touchscreen makes way for a single 10-inch central touchscreen, giving the EV an even more minimalist feel.

Also Read: Green SM's Electric Taxi Service Now Live In India: VinFast Limo Green MPVs Deployed In Delhi-NCR





On the feature front, the new VF5 packs in tech such as all-LED lighting, a 6-way adjustable driver's seat, a 10-inch touchscreen with smartphone integration and a voice assistant, 6 airbags, an NFC card-based key, tyre pressure monitoring, 360-degree cameras, auto climate control, ESC, traction control, hill start assist and more.



VinFast VF5 Facelift: Powertrain



On the powertrain front, the update brings a new 43 kWh battery option alongside the older 37.23 kWh unit. There’s also a new electric motor, which, while making less power than before at 97 bhp (down from 134 bhp), makes more torque at 180 Nm of peak torque (as against 135 Nm). The new battery pack improves range to 370 km on the NEDC cycle, and both batteries support up to 60 kW DC fast charging.



Also Read: VinFast VF7 Plus First Drive: The Underdog

VinFast VF5 Green





The Green SM fleet variant of the VF5 gets the same styling and cabin design updates as its private-buyer-targeted sibling but misses out on some of the features, such as 6 airbags, a wireless phone charger, multifunction steering and leatherette upholstery, though it still gets the 10-inch central touchscreen and auto climate control. The VF5 Green in international markets is only offered with the older 37.23 kWh battery giving it a claimed range of up to 320 km on the NEDC cycle.