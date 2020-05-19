New Cars and Bikes in India

Voge Motorcycles Introduced In Italy

Voge is the premium brand of Chinese group Loncin Motorcycle. Five models make up the range that has been introduced, including two adventure models.

Voge offers a range of bikes in two engine platforms - a 292 cc single and a 471 cc twin

  • Voge is the premum brand of China's Loncin Motorcycle
  • Loncin also used to make high-quality engines for BMW Motorrad
  • The Voge range in avialagle for sale in France, Spain and now, Italy

Voge, the premium brand of Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Loncin Motorcycle, has now been introduced in Italy, after making inroads into France and Spain. Five models make up the Voge range of Europe, including two naked bikes - the Voge Brivido 300R and Brivido 500R. Then there are two adventure bikes, the Valico 300DS and the Valico 500DS, and one classic motorcycle, the Trofeo 300AC. The distribution in Italy has been entrusted to Voge Italia, which is part of Italy's Padana Sviluppo Group which already manages the marketing of Kymco and Lifan brands.

"It is an exciting moment for us, that we are preparing for a challenge as difficult as it is ambitious; to win the hearts of Italian bikers, a people of enthusiasts, very demanding. This is why our commitment is and will be maximum, as well as the result to which we aim," said Stefano Gianotti, sole director of Voge Italia.

The Voge Brivido 500R gets a 471 cc, parallel-twin engine cabable of 43.5 bhp, 40.5 Nm

The Brivido 300R is powered by a 292 cc, single-cylinder engine, which puts out 25.9 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 23 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The Brivido 500R is powered by a 471 cc, parallel-twin engine capable of putting out 43.5 bhp at 8,500 rpm, and 40.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm, with a claimed top speed of 160 kmph. The Valico is a touing model, designed like a conventional adventure touring bike, for the daily commute as well as for long rides. It's also available in two engine versions, sharing the same 292 cc single, as well as the 471 cc, parallel-twin. The Trofeo is the modern classic model, and is available only in one engine variant, in the 292 cc, single-cylinder engine.

The Voge Trophy is the modern classic and based on the 292 cc, single-cylinder eng

The Loncin brand is part of the Longxin Motorcycle Industry Co. Ltd, which produces motorcycles, motorcycle engines and ATVs under the brand name Loncin. The company has manufacturing, distribution and marketing facilities in Chongqing, Zhejiang and Guangdong in China. With an annual production capacity of over 25 lakh motorcycles, Loncin is by no means a small player. And in the past, Loncin was also contracted by BMW Motorrad to manufacture engines for the BMW G650GS model, so engineering and quality is expected to be quite good.

