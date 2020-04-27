Volkswagen Commences Retailing Cars Online In India

Volkswagen India has announced the commencement of sales of its cars online in the country. The announcement comes in the wake of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that's forced automakers to temporarily shut operations. The move aims to encourage users to shift their car buying experience online as dealerships remain closed amidst the nationwide lockdown. Volkswagen says the complete process for purchasing a vehicle can be conducted virtually, right up till the handover process. This includes the customer displaying interest, conversations with the sales consultant and planning finances.

Commenting on the initiative, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "At Volkswagen, digitalization has been the core principle of our strategies. With the launch of our simple, secure and user-friendly online retail platform, we are pushing the boundaries of end-to-end retail sales and strengthening our commitment to customers. We aim to provide our customers the flexibility in choosing their preferred Volkswagen product through a contactless channel."

The Volkswagen T-Roc is ready to be delivered to customers once the lockdown ends

In a statement, Volkswagen said that it has integrated 137 sales and 116 service touchpoints in the online sales process, thereby enabling customers to choose their preferred dealership while booking online. The car or service can be booked via Volkswagen India's website. For purchasing a car, customers can gather information about the model's features, technical specifications, pricing and more. For service products, customers need fill in their personal details and requirements online for the service team to deliver the request in the preferred time slot. Buyers can also avail pick-up and drop facility for the vehicle to the workshop and back. Moreover, the complete transaction can be paid for online and is authenticated through an OTP generation by the preferred dealership.

All Volkswagen facilities across the network and the vehicles will be sanitised on a regular basis for the safety of the employees and customers. With the lockdown is expected to be lifted in several parts of the country post May 3, 2020, Volkswagen can expect work resuming to normalcy is some locations. The company is also in the process of commencing deliveries for the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, T-Roc and the BS6 versions of the Polo and the Vento. The automaker also plans to add 10 more outlets to its dealership strength by the year-end.

