Volkswagen ID.3 GTI Revealed: 321 bhp Electric Hatch Offers 600 Km Range
- The ID.3 GTI can accelerate from 0-100kph in 5.6 seconds
- Top speed is electronically limited to 200kph
- The ID.3 GTI has a claimed range of up to 601km
Volkswagen has unveiled the fastest and most powerful iteration of its ID.3 electric hatchback, the GTI. Developing a peak 321 bhp and 545 Nm, the ID.3 GTI is the most powerful hatchback to wear the GTI badge and also the first electric car to do so. Additionally, unlike its ICE predecessors, the new electric GTI sends all its power to the rear wheels
Powertrain Details
The ID.3 GTI features a 79kWh lithium-ion battery pack that sends power to a rear-mounted electric motor. The hot hatch is claimed to offer a maximum range of up to 601km. The electric motor produces 321bhp and 545Nm of peak torque, allowing the electric hatch to hit 100 kph in a claimed 5.6 seconds. Top speed stands at 200kph.
On the charging front, the ID.3 GTI supports DC fast charging at up to 183kW and takes around 29 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 per cent.
Moreover, it gets a GTI button on the steering wheel that activates the GTI driving profile. This adjusts the electric motor’s power delivery, steering and DCC adaptive sports chassis for a more performance-focused experience. The GTI mode also activates Launch Control and adds a simulated combustion-engine sound inside the cabin.
Also Read: Volkswagen Tukan Pickup Truck Unveiled In Brazil
ID.3 GTI Exterior Details
Based on the ID.3 Neo, the GTI gets a sportier styling package including the iconic red design touches seen on prior internal combustion GTIs. The enclosed grille now features a thin red stripe spanning its width, along with GTI lettering, while the bumper lower down gets a slightly more squared-off look and a mesh pattern lower air intake with red accents.
Moving to the profile, the GTI sit on 20-inch Wörthersee alloy wheels while the mirror caps and side sills are finished in gloss black. Unlike the previous ID.3 GTX, the roof, spoiler and boot lid are finished in the body colour.
The GTI is available in five exterior colour options: Tornado Red, Moonstone Grey, Scale Silver, Grenadilla Black and Glacier White.
Also read: Volkswagen Confirms New Sub-4-Metre SUV For India; Launch In 2027
Volkswagen ID.3 GTI Interior and Features
Aesthetically, the interior features an all-black finish with red accents and stitching present across various surfaces, including a stripe across the dashboard and a red 12 o’clock marking on the sports steering wheel. The seats feature a Superclark pattern inspired by the tartan-style seats of the original Golf GTI.
The dashboard design and layout, meanwhile, have not changed over the standard ID.3, with elements such as the digital instrument screen and 12.9-inch touchscreen retained, though now running GTI-specific graphics. Buyers also get an augmented reality head-up display as part of the GTI package.
The ID.3 GTI gets a V2L (vehicle-to-load) function through an optional PowerSocket Adapter. This allows it to power or charge external devices.
For automated driving, it gets the Travel Assist system and Park Assist Pro with a memory function. Travel Assist can also respond to traffic lights, automatically bringing the vehicle to a stop when a red signal is detected.
Volkswagen says the ID.3 GTI will go on sale in global markets in early 2027.
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