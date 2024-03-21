Volkswagen ID.4 Showcased In India; Launch Imminent

Volkswagen has showcased the ID.4 all-electric crossover in India. Volkswagen has confirmed that ID.4 will be launched in India, although it hasn't stated when. Upon launch, it will be the first BEV from the brand to be offered for sale in India. One of the brand’s most popular EVs in the global market, the ID.4 is offered in multiple trims worldwide and sits below the ID.3 hatchback in the brand’s global portfolio. Volkswagen has previously showcased the ID.4 GTX in India at their annual brand conference in 2023.

Also Read: Skoda Auto’s Upcoming Sub-4-Metre SUV Spotted Testing In India

Visually, the ID.4 is a sharp-looking vehicle with edgy-looking headlamps, front air intakes and taillamps, linked via a lightbar. On the inside, the vehicle gets a simplistic layout with a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Also Read: Skoda Epiq Electric Concept SUV Unveiled

Globally, the ID.4 is offered on both single-motor and dual-motor guises. The single motor variant, equipped with a smaller 58 kWh battery pack makes 204 bhp while the top-of-the-line, dual motor, all-wheel-drive version with the larger 77 kWh battery pack makes 334 bhp. The larger 77 kWh battery pack delivers 410 km of range in the all-wheel drive version and 442 km of range in the rear-wheel-drive version. The versions with the smaller 58 kWh battery pack however have 336 km of range. (All range figures, EPA-certified). It has not been confirmed which variants of the ID.4 will be offered in India.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more details