New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen In Final Talks To Seal Biggest M&A Deals In China's EV Sector: Report

Volkswagen is keen to retain its status as the largest foreign automaker in China even as government virus-busting measures decimate sales, in the face of encroaching rivals such as Tesla Inc which last year became the first foreign automaker to wholly own a car plant.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Volkswagen is also set to become the biggest shareholder of EV battery maker Guoxuan High-tech Co

Volkswagen AG is in final talks to seal its largest investment deals with Chinese electric vehicle (EV) firms, two sources said, as the German automaker accelerates its push into the world's largest market for environmentally friendlier cars.

The firm is poised to buy 50% of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Holding, the parent of EV partner JAC Motors, for at least 3.5 billion yuan ($491 million), the people said on condition of anonymity as the matter was private.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

Polo

T-Roc

Vento

Tiguan AllSpace

It is also set to become the biggest shareholder of EV battery maker Guoxuan High-tech Co Ltd, the people said, adding both deals could be announced as early as Friday.

Volkswagen declined to comment on the deals, details of which are reported here for the first time. JAC and Guoxuan declined to comment.

The deals highlight how Volkswagen is keen to retain its status as the largest foreign automaker in China even as government virus-busting measures decimate sales, in the face of encroaching rivals such as Tesla Inc which last year became the first foreign automaker to wholly own a car plant.

At the end of last year when 25 million vehicles were sold in China - and just before the coronavirus was first reported in December - the government targeted 25% of 2025 annual vehicle sales to be made up of new energy vehicles.

The deals would make Volkswagen the latest foreign automaker to increase ownership in China since the government started to relax ownership rules in 2018, with Germany's BMW AG quick to take control of its main local venture.

Volkswagen target Anhui Jianghuai, based in the eastern city of Hefei, is fully state owned. It counts its core asset as its 25.23% stake in JAC - formally Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp Ltd, which has a market value of $1.84 billion.

The Anhui provincial office of the State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission declined to comment.

After completing the deal, Volkswagen plans to invest fresh capital in its 50:50 venture with JAC and build capacity with its modular MEB platform, an architecture enabling efficient production of various EV models, said one of the people.

Shanghai-listed JAC last week said its parent planned to bring in a strategic investor, which will not cause change in its control.

Volkswagen's purchase of a stake in Shenzhen-listed Guoxuan, also based in Hefei, would mark it first direct ownership in a Chinese battery maker.

It plans to buy about 27% of Guoxuan mostly via a discounted private share placement as well as from top shareholder Zhuhai Guoxuan Trading Ltd, which holds 18%, and founder Li Zhen, who owns 12%, said one of the people. Son Li Chen also owns 2.5%, showed filings to the stock exchange this month.

Based on Guoxuan's market capitalisation of $4.3 billion, a 27% stake is worth $1.16 billion.

Zhuhai Guoxuan and Li Zhen could not immediately be reached for comment.

Guoxuan has suspended trading of its stock since May 20 and on Tuesday said Zhuhai Guoxuan and Li Zhen would sell part of their holdings to an unidentified strategic investor. It said it will also issue shares to the investor via a private offering.

The deals have yet to be finalised and investment sizes may change as negotiations continue, the people said.

Volkswagen also has ventures with state-owned China FAW Group Corp Ltd and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd. It aims to sell 1.5 million new energy vehicles a year in China by 2025.

"Volkswagen consistently searches for ways to strengthen and deepen our relationships with local partners," Volkswagen told Reuters. "In this regard we will explore possible options together with all stakeholders to secure long-term success."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Polo with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
What is your age?
What is the price range of scooter / bike that you want to buy?
What is your total household income per year?
Are you willing to make your next bike purchase completely online?
What are your top 3 reasons for not buying online?
In place of a test drive, which is the best option to make you buy online?
How best can the website establish trust?
If pricing information is made available online transparently, which option will you prefer?
If bike financing is provided fully online, would you then consider buying it online?
If bike registrations are provided by an online website, would you then consider buying it online?
How will you replace the need for a test drive?
What are your expectations for bike financing?
What do you expect of RTO formalities?
Where would you prefer to buy the bike online?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Return To Poll

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 5.93 - 9.59 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 8.97 - 13.3 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
₹ 33.12 Lakh *
x
Mercedes-Benz C-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Superb: New vs Old
Skoda Superb: New vs Old
Exclusive: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 To Be Launched By The End Of June 2020
Exclusive: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 To Be Launched By The End Of June 2020
Mercedes-Benz E-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities