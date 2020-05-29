New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Introduces Lease Options, Flexible Finance Plans To Push Sales During Lockdown

The Volkswagen omni-channel mobility initiative aims to bring flexible finance options for customers to purchase VW cars right including lease options and low personalised down payment and EMI solutions.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Customers wanting to purchase the Tiguan AllSpace have flexiblle EMI options via VW Secure

Volkswagen India has rolled out a number of leasing and finance options for customers across its entire product portfolio. The move comes in as more and more buyers are considering personal mobility, as the country follows social distancing and hygiene norms to keep the Coronavirus at bay. The leasing and finance options will help the automaker push sales with several benefits attached to each of the plans available. Under its omni-channel mobility solutions, the company has tied up with Orix for leasing solutions while the Secure program is backed by Volkswagen Financial Services.

Also Read: Volkswagen Commences Online Sale Of Cars In India

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

Polo

T-Roc

Tiguan AllSpace

Vento

rfhvite8

The Volkswagen leasing and finance options extend to all BS6 cars from the company's line-up

Commenting on the Omni-channel mobility initiative, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "With the prevailing economic situation, we, at Volkswagen would like to offer customers financial prudency through our Omni-channel mobility program. The Volkswagen Secure and Power Lease initiatives provide customers the power and independence to purchase their favorite Volkswagen in a hassle-free, contactless and digitalised manner."

With Volkswagen Power Lease, customers have access to all BS6 cars and can avail pay-for-usage model complete with zero down payment, low rental charges, insurance coverage, and flexible maintenance options for a period of two, three or four years. The lease option also allows customers to trade up to other Volkswagen models while availing tax benefits and buyback options. There are two leasing options on offer - wet lease and dry lease.

50drjhdc

Volkswagen is providing a 2-month lease rental holiday as an introductory offer for those buy lease options before July 31, 2020

The wet lease option covers the maintenance cost and offers a buyback at the market value, whereas the dry lease option will have the customer bear the maintenance cost and a pre-determined buyback value. Do note, wet lease options usually include a higher upfront charge. The company is providing a two month lease rental holiday as an introductory offer, for those who avail the service before July 31, 2020.

Also Read: Volkswagen Polo And Vento TSI Editions Launched In India

0 Comments

Under Volkswagen Secure, customers purchasing a Vento or a Tiguan AllSpace will have a flexible down payment option, low EMI, and insurance coverage for three or four years. Customers can avail financial assistance via VW Financial Services and the secure program assures a guaranteed residual value and buyback option. Customers also have the option to retain the car or upgrade to another model.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Polo with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
What is your age?
What is the price range of scooter / bike that you want to buy?
What is your total household income per year?
Are you willing to make your next bike purchase completely online?
What are your top 3 reasons for not buying online?
In place of a test drive, which is the best option to make you buy online?
How best can the website establish trust?
If pricing information is made available online transparently, which option will you prefer?
If bike financing is provided fully online, would you then consider buying it online?
If bike registrations are provided by an online website, would you then consider buying it online?
How will you replace the need for a test drive?
What are your expectations for bike financing?
What do you expect of RTO formalities?
Where would you prefer to buy the bike online?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Return To Poll

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 5.93 - 9.59 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
₹ 33.12 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 8.97 - 13.3 Lakh *
x
Mercedes-Benz E-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield To Launch A New Motorcycle Every Quarter
Royal Enfield To Launch A New Motorcycle Every Quarter
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Exclusive: Royal Enfield To Introduce New 350 cc Platform
Exclusive: Royal Enfield To Introduce New 350 cc Platform
Select your City
or select from popular cities