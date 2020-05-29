Volkswagen Introduces Lease Options, Flexible Finance Plans To Push Sales During Lockdown

Volkswagen India has rolled out a number of leasing and finance options for customers across its entire product portfolio. The move comes in as more and more buyers are considering personal mobility, as the country follows social distancing and hygiene norms to keep the Coronavirus at bay. The leasing and finance options will help the automaker push sales with several benefits attached to each of the plans available. Under its omni-channel mobility solutions, the company has tied up with Orix for leasing solutions while the Secure program is backed by Volkswagen Financial Services.

The Volkswagen leasing and finance options extend to all BS6 cars from the company's line-up

Commenting on the Omni-channel mobility initiative, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "With the prevailing economic situation, we, at Volkswagen would like to offer customers financial prudency through our Omni-channel mobility program. The Volkswagen Secure and Power Lease initiatives provide customers the power and independence to purchase their favorite Volkswagen in a hassle-free, contactless and digitalised manner."

With Volkswagen Power Lease, customers have access to all BS6 cars and can avail pay-for-usage model complete with zero down payment, low rental charges, insurance coverage, and flexible maintenance options for a period of two, three or four years. The lease option also allows customers to trade up to other Volkswagen models while availing tax benefits and buyback options. There are two leasing options on offer - wet lease and dry lease.

Volkswagen is providing a 2-month lease rental holiday as an introductory offer for those buy lease options before July 31, 2020

The wet lease option covers the maintenance cost and offers a buyback at the market value, whereas the dry lease option will have the customer bear the maintenance cost and a pre-determined buyback value. Do note, wet lease options usually include a higher upfront charge. The company is providing a two month lease rental holiday as an introductory offer, for those who avail the service before July 31, 2020.

Under Volkswagen Secure, customers purchasing a Vento or a Tiguan AllSpace will have a flexible down payment option, low EMI, and insurance coverage for three or four years. Customers can avail financial assistance via VW Financial Services and the secure program assures a guaranteed residual value and buyback option. Customers also have the option to retain the car or upgrade to another model.

