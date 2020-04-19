Volkswagen Nivus Coupe SUV Teased

Volkswagen has revealed the Nivus Coupe SUV but in a fully camouflaged avatar. So while we don't get to see the fine lines on the side or the overall design, we do get a chance to check out the proportions of the car and how it looks up front at the rear too. The car was earlier called the T-Sport and it looks like a small crossover coupe. Of course, the Nivus is the new name and it will slot below the T-Cross when it is unveiled and launched in markets. In fact Brazil will be the first market where the Nivus will be launched and it's likely to come to India too given the growing SUV trend in the country. The Nivus is significant because it is based on the Polo and yes, it looks very different when compared to the hatchback. For the first time, we get to see the front of the car and Volkswagen refers to it as the new Urban Coupe.

Volkswagen Nivus Coupe SUV will be first introduced in the Brazil market

From what we can make of the picture, the design of the Nivus is inspired by the T-Cross. So there's the grille, and what look like LED headlamps and fog lamps too. The LED tail lamps and the signature DRLs give it a very upmarket feel and one can therefore understand that with this car VW will cater to a younger crowd. The coupe-like roofline with the roof rails bodes well with its crossover tag. So why are we interested in the Nivus? Well, it's based on the company's MQB A0 platform and there's big hopes of it coming to India as well. While Volkswagen's MQB A0 IN platform will also spawn a whole bunch of cars for our markets, we cannot rule out that the Nivus for the country. We've already told you that Volkswagen has given a big push for SUVs in India and we will see cars like the T-Roc, Tiguan AllSpace and even the T-Cross based compact SUV hitting the market by 2020.

The Nivus is likely to be powered by the 1-litre TSI engine producing 126 bhp and 200 Nm torques. It's unlikely that this one will get an all-wheel drive system but it will come with a 6-speed automatic gearbox which powers the front wheels. While we await to see the car in the flesh, which is likely to happen very soon, we can't wait to see this one come to India. Fingers crossed!

