Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Appoints Abbey Thomas As Head of Marketing

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced the appointment of Abbey Thomas as Head of Marketing effective immediately. He will spearhead the company's marketing strategy in India. Abbey Thomas replaces Bishwajeet Samal, who embarks on a new assignment at Volkswagen's headquarters in Germany. Abbey has over 25 years of automotive industry experience and has previously worked with Audi India as Head of Planning (Product & Sales).

He joined the Group in 2011 and has ranked up by leading various Marketing and Product functions. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "At Volkswagen, our philosophy is to nurture our in-house talent and create a growth journey for our employees within the Group. We are extremely delighted to have Abbey on-board with us, whose extensive experience will strengthen our brand salience across our stakeholders in the automotive ecosystem."

The Taigun will be launched in 2021 and will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos

Abbey Thomas will be report to Steffen Knapp in his new role as Head of Marketing. Volkswagen India has already charted its course in the country by focusing on SUVs for the market and now with the 'SUVW' strategy in place, there's a lot to look forward to in terms of cars. While we already know that the company's next launch is the Taigun next year, the Tiguan AllSpace and the T-Roc are already in the market and we wait to see how the cars will do in terms of sales.

