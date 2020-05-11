Volkswagen India has announced the launch of the Polo and the Vento TSI Edition models in the country. The new Volkswagen Polo and Vento TSI Edition are limited in volume and are based on the Highline Plus variants of either cars. The Volkswagen Polo TSI Edition is priced at ₹ 7.89 lakh, while the Volkswagen Vento TSI Edition costs ₹ 10.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The models get cosmetic upgrades over the standard version and are fully-loaded on the feature front. Compared to the standard Highline variant, the new TSI editions are cheaper and have been introduced to jump start sales once again as the company has taken the buying experience online.

Also Read: Volkswagen India Begins Online Sales Of Cars

Volkswagen Polo 5.93 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The models get cosmetic upgrades over the standard version and are fully-loaded on the feature front

Speaking on the launch of the limited edition models, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "At Volkswagen, we aim to democratise our globally renowned TSI technology and showcase the marvel of German engineering in petrol engines that bring reliability and a bespoke driving experience to customers. Through regular product and aesthetic enhancements, we are continuously working towards building interesting and appealing value proposition to cater to the evolving tastes of our customers."

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento TSI Edition get a bunch of visual additions including a stylish TSI honeycomb grille, TSI badge on the passenger doors, blacked-out ORVMs, roof and spoiler, as well as side graphics. All these aesthetic upgrades were previously offered on GT Line trims on both cars that was introduced in September last year.

The cars get a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol engine that develops 108 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque

Power on the Volkswagen Polo and Vento TSI Editions comes from the 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol engine that develops 108 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. The TSI Edition is offered only with the 6-speed manual gearbox. Volkswagen, however, also offers the Polo and Vento with a 6-speed automatic as well on the standard models. Volkswagen India says that the new TSI motor that meets the new BS6 emission norms is more fuel efficient than the predecessor (1.2-litre TSI), and delivers an ARAI certified fuel efficiency figure of 18.24 kmpl on the Polo, and 17.69 kmpl on the Vento.

Also Read: Volkswagen Polo & Vento BS6 Launched In India

Both the Volkswagen Polo TSI and the Vento TSI can be booked online on the company's official website. Deliveries for the limited edition models will begin across Volkswagen dealerships pan India once the lockdown has been lifted.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.