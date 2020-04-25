Volkswagen Resumes Production Of ID.3 Electric Car At Zwickau Plant In Germany

The Volkswagen plant in Zwickau is gradually restarting production of electric cars. Production of the all-electric ID.3 resumed on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Initially, the production has been started with reduced capacity and significantly slower cycle times. Numerous additional measures to protect the health of the workforce are being implemented, and the restart is also oriented to the gradual stabilization of international supply chains.

Thomas Ulbrich, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for E-Mobility and Speaker of the Management Board of Volkswagen Sachsen said, "At Volkswagen, health takes precedence over speed. That is why the primary concern at the moment is not how many cars can be built per day. What is more important is that the e-mobility transformation process already underway begins gathering pace again today. The ID.3 is one of the key vehicle projects for Volkswagen."

In the first ramp-up phase, 50 of the ID.3 will be produced per day in Zwickau at a reduced speed, corresponding to approximately one third of the production volume prior to the corona pandemic. Zwickau is Volkswagen's first vehicle plant in Germany to cautiously resume production following the stoppage that began in mid-March. Some units at components plants have already recommenced the supply of parts, accompanied by appropriate protective measures. Production has also already resumed at almost all Volkswagen plants in China.

The Chemnitz engine plant will also begin gradually ramping up production. This will be followed by the phased resumption of Golf Variant production at Zwickau from April 27.

