  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen Supervisory Board Demands More Ambitious Software Roadmap - Report

Volkswagen Supervisory Board Demands More Ambitious Software Roadmap - Report

Volkswagen's supervisory board has called on management to present a reworked plan for the carmaker's software division, which forms the backbone of its strategy but has run into problems.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
30-Jun-22 06:20 PM IST
Volkswagen Supervisory Board Demands More Ambitious Software Roadmap - Report banner

Volkswagen's supervisory board has called on management to present a reworked plan for the carmaker's software division, which forms the backbone of its strategy but has run into problems, two people familiar with the matter said.
 

The board is expecting an update at the last supervisory board meeting before the summer break, one of the people said, adding no date has been set yet.
 

"What the board has presented is not enough," said the other person.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

Volkswagen has called its software division, which is the central element in its autonomous driving push, "the most ambitious project of our entire industry to tap into the most relevant profit pools of the future".

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus Review: 1.0 TSI And 1.5 TSI Automatics Driven

Cariad plans to challenge existing software incumbents, including Apple and Tesla, but has hit bumps in the road, which could become a problem for VW boss Herbert Diess, who is responsible for the unit on the group's management board.

Spiegel first reported the news, not citing where it obtained the information, adding that the problems at Cariad, which have caused delays to product launches at Europe's top carmaker, had been discussed at a supervisory board meeting on May 11.
 

Software has been a sore spot for Europe's largest carmaker ever since the use of illegal defeat devices resulted in the "dieselgate" scandal at Volkswagen in 2015, the largest such case to date.

Related Articles
The VW Gen.Travel Is An All Electric, Autonomous Car For The Future
The VW Gen.Travel Is An All Electric, Autonomous Car For The Future
7 days ago
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Exports First 3,000 Units of VW Virtus To Mexico
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Exports First 3,000 Units of VW Virtus To Mexico
18 days ago
Volkswagen India Offers Service Support To Flood Affected Customers In Bengaluru
Volkswagen India Offers Service Support To Flood Affected Customers In Bengaluru
23 days ago
Exclusive: Made-In-India Volkswagen Virtus launched In Mexico
Exclusive: Made-In-India Volkswagen Virtus launched In Mexico
24 days ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This Navratri, which car launch are you looking forward to?