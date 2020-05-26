New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen T-Roc Black Edition Unveiled For The Global Markets

Currently offered only in the UK, the Volkswagen T-Roc black edition comes with black-coloured interior and exterior trims, along with some new and updated features and equipment.

The Volkswagen T-Roc black edition will be available only in the UK market for now

Highlights

  • The Volkswagen T-Roc Black Edition is only for the UK market for now
  • The T-Roc Black Edition comes with new styling and add-on features
  • The T-Roc Black Edition can also be bought in other colour options

Volkswagen has unveiled the new T-Roc Black Edition trim for the global markets. As the name suggests, this special edition model will come with black-coloured interior and exterior trims, along with some new and updated features and equipment. As of now, the model will be available in the UK market, joining the Volkswagen Touareg Black Edition that was introduced there in February this year. The Black Edition is based on the mid-spec SE variant of the T-Roc sold in the UK and offers additional features worth GBP 2000 ( ₹ 1.85 lakh) for a small step up in the price of GBP 400 ( ₹ 37,111), over the asking price of the T-Roc SE variant.

Also Read: Exclusive: Volkswagen India Likely To Locally Assemble T-Roc

Volkswagen T-Roc

19.99 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Volkswagen T-Roc

Visually, the Volkswagen T-Roc comes with a new black-finish to its grille trim, door mirror caps, roof rails and exhaust pipes, as well as adding rear privacy glass, an eye-catching geometric decal on the car's C-pillar, 18-inch 'Arlo Black' alloy wheels and LED headlights. On the inside, the black theme continues, with 'Piano Black' dash pads, black roof lining, leather-wrapped gearshift knob and multifunction sports steering wheel with contrasting grey stitching, white ambient lighting and footwell illumination. In addition to the signature colour, the Black Edition is also available in other colour options like - Turmeric Yellow, Ravenna Blue, Energetic Orange, Deep Black Pearl and Flash Red.

Also Read: Exclusive: VW T-Roc GT In The Works; Other SUVs May Also Get Performance Variants

787cib4o

The Volkswagen T-Roc Black Edition will be available with a host of personalisation options

Claire Haynes, T-Roc Product Manager at Volkswagen UK, said, "The T-Roc, with its focus on personalisation and individuality, already has abundant style. The Black Edition builds upon this, with its exclusive black-coloured trim and C-pillar decal adding an even more eye-catching edge to the funky T-Roc."

0 Comments

The Volkswagen T-Roc Black Edition will be available with a host of personalisation options like - Vienna leather upholstery, a 'beats' audio sound pack and sports suspension among others. From the standard T-Roc it will take standard equipment like - Adaptive Cruise Control, front and rear parking sensors, electrically heated and foldable door mirrors with integrated puddle lights, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The T-Roc Black Edition will only be available in front-wheel drive, while the engine options include 2 petrol - 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI, and 2 diesel - 1.6-litre TDI and 2.0-litre TDI - engines, with power outputs in the range of 113 bhp to 148 bhp.

