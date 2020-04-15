Volkswagen Taigun: Things We Know So Far

The Volkswagen Taigun will go on sale in India in 2021.

The Volkswagen Taigun is the stepping stone for Skoda-Volkwagen's India 2.0 strategy. Being specifically designed for our market, the SUV have high levels of localisation. It obviously takes inspiration from some of the other models in the company's global line-up but has been designed and proportioned specifically keeping in mind the needs of Indian buyers. Though there is still sometime for the car to be launched in India, we have quite a few details about the model. Here's everything known to us so far.

The Volkswagen T-Roc will be underpinned by the new MQB A0 IN platform that has been specifically developed for the Indian market. The model is closely related to the T-Cross sold in the European market but will be longer, more spacious and will meet the needs of Indian customers. The Volkswagen Taigun gets elements like LED lighting, single-bar LED brake lamp at the rear, faux diffusers on the bumper and a very upright and boxy profile and compared to the T-Cross it is expected to about 100 mm longer. Speaking about the design, it looks butch yet very urban, taking inspiration from the T-Cross and even the Tiguan. The front section is upright making for an imposing face, while the boxy proportions give it a nice stance. The Volkswagen Taigun boasts of simple lines, the cabin looks clutter free The cabin looks premium with the exterior colours highlighting the black and grey cabin. Feature list is also impressive including an all-digital instrument console, large touchscreen infotainment system, fast-charging USB slots, and app based connected features too among others. The rear seat is roomy thanks to the stretched wheelbase, and there's ample of headroom and knee-room too, courtesy of the wide body. There are rear AC vents for added convenience and the large glasshouse should give a better sense of space. Powering the Taigun will be the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine that will churn out 113 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include the 6-speed manual and possibly the 7-speed DSG automatic. Sadly, there won't be any all-wheel drive (AWD) variant of the Taigun. Volkswagen is also planning to heavily localise the Taigun in India which can go up to 93 per cent. This will keep the costs competitive. The Volkwagen Taigun was slated to be launched in India later this year but due to operations being stopped owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the model is likely to go on sale in our market early in 2021.

