Volkswagen Tiguan Electric Breaks Cover; Offers Upto 300bhp And 600kms

Volkswagen continues to expand its global ID line-up with its highest seller joining the roster. The Tiguan now officially has an all-electric derivative, dubbed the ID.Tiguan and it is the third new model under the newly formed electric line-up after the ID.4 and ID.5. It will go on sale globally next year, with a likely introduction to India as well.

Also read: Jetour T2 SUV Design Patent Registered In India

Appearance-wise, the ID.Tiguan looks the part with tall girth, massive proportions and a big-car feel. It has grown but carries some modern and classic Volkswagen design elements. With the same Positive design language as the ID.Polo and ID.Cross, there are sleek LED bars that run across the face and the tailgate. There’s an imposing fascia, tall doors and large wheels in profile, and an almost upright tailgate with a square motif for LED taillights rounding off the rather stylish exterior.

Also Read: Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Review: Sensible Flagship For India

On the inside, there are three screens set up, with a massive floating centre screen taking up most of the dashboard. There are a few physical buttons on the two-spoke steering wheel and a few buttons on the minimalistic centre console. The entire cabin feels clutter-free and modern. And there are ‘retro’ display options in the configurable all-digital driver’s display reminiscent of old VWs.

Also read: Volkswagen Tayron Life 5-Seater SUV Launched At Rs. 41.99 Lakh

Based on the MEB+ platform, the ID.Tiguan has two battery pack options – 58kWh and 77kWh. The former can be had with an 185bhp 2WD (rear-mounted motor) configuration, while the latter has 285bhp 2WD or range-topping 300bhp AWD (4Motion) configurations. The claimed range is around 600 km under the WLTP cycle.

Following its global launch next year, we do expect the electrified Tiguan to make its way to the Indian shores. If and when it does, we can expect the range-topping version to take the CBU route and take on the likes of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric.