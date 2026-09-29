Volkswagen Tiguan Electric To Debut In October

A successor to the ID.4 and ID.5 is confirmed to be the all-new ID.Tiguan. The all-electric derivative of Volkswagen’s mid-size SUV will arrive next month and will be the third electric model after the ID.Polo and ID.Cross. Global sales are expected to commence next year where it will be positioned alongside the current petrol and strong hybrid derivatives.

The Tiguan nameplate is currently the best-selling model for VW across the world, and in the past year alone, deliveries of the Tiguan (and its three-row version, the Tayron) exceeded one million units. The Tiguan Electric will be a successor to the ID.4 and its fastback counterpart, the ID.5.

Appearance-wise, it looks like a perfect cross between the standard Tiguan and the ID line-up with sleek LED lights, a stout, wide and hefty stance, along with a sloping C-pillar and upright tailgate.

Details are still under wraps – just like the test mule in the pictures – but looking at the two slightly different prototypes shown in the official pictures, we expect different powertrain options, battery size and motor capacities for the ID.Tiguan when the covers drop in early October.