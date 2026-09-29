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Volkswagen Tiguan Electric To Debut In October

Bilal Firfiray
last published date : 29 September 2026, 17:59 IST
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Volkswagen Tiguan Electric To Debut In October
Highlights
  • Third ID model after Polo and Cross
  • Sales will commence in 2027
  • India debut will happen too

A successor to the ID.4 and ID.5 is confirmed to be the all-new ID.Tiguan. The all-electric derivative of Volkswagen’s mid-size SUV will arrive next month and will be the third electric model after the ID.Polo and ID.Cross. Global sales are expected to commence next year where it will be positioned alongside the current petrol and strong hybrid derivatives.

DB 2026 AU 00706 medium

The Tiguan nameplate is currently the best-selling model for VW across the world, and in the past year alone, deliveries of the Tiguan (and its three-row version, the Tayron) exceeded one million units. The Tiguan Electric will be a successor to the ID.4 and its fastback counterpart, the ID.5.

DB 2026 AU 00705 medium

Appearance-wise, it looks like a perfect cross between the standard Tiguan and the ID line-up with sleek LED lights, a stout, wide and hefty stance, along with a sloping C-pillar and upright tailgate.

DB 2026 AU 00707 medium

Details are still under wraps – just like the test mule in the pictures – but looking at the two slightly different prototypes shown in the official pictures, we expect different powertrain options, battery size and motor capacities for the ID.Tiguan when the covers drop in early October.

# volkswagen electric concept car# volkswagen India# volkswagen IDR# volkswagen id# volkswagen Tiguan variants# tiguan# volkswagen tiguan electric# car# Cars# Electric Cars# New Cars# Upcoming Cars# Car Reviews# car-review# Used Cars# Opinion# Press Releases
Bilal Firfiray
Bilal Firfiray

Raised by car magazines and combustion dreams, Bilal Firfiray comes from an engineering background and has turned his passion into an automotive profession long before most people learned the difference between torque and horsepower. After 10 years of experience under his belt, Bilal is an equal part enthusiast, storyteller, and hands-on grease-monkey, as he brings sharp insight, detailed outlook, and real-world perspective to every review. From restoring motorcycles to testing the newest machines on four wheels, Bilal has built a reputation for making cars relatable, exciting, and easy to understand. Whether behind the camera, behind the wheel or behind a keyboard, he never says no to a good drive or a better story.

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