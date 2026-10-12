Volvo EX90 And ES90 India Launch Today; What To Expect
- The EX90 is listed with a 106kWh battery, 449bhp and a claimed range of up to 625km on the NEDC cycle in India.
- The global ES90 is offered with Single Motor, Twin Motor AWD and Twin Motor Performance AWD configurations.
- The ES90’s AWD variants offer a claimed WLTP range of up to 700km.
Volvo’s flagship EX90 electric SUV and ES90 electric sedan are scheduled to launch in India, today. Both models follow the brand’s minimalist design philosophy and feature technology-focused cabins and all-electric powertrains. While the EX90 is positioned as an electric alternative to the XC90, the ES90 brings an all-electric powertrain to a sedan body style.
Also Read: Volvo EX90 Review: Understated Luxury Meets Electric Performance
Design And Features
The Volvo EX90 was unveiled globally in 2022 and became the first electric vehicle from the brand to use the SPA2 platform. It features a closed-off front grille, T-shaped LED daytime running lights and split LED tail-lamps, with a silhouette similar to that of the XC90. The SUV will be offered with a three-row seating configuration.
The ES90 follows Volvo’s minimalist design approach. It measures 5,000mm in length and has a wheelbase of 3,102mm. The sedan offers seating for five occupants, with 424 litres of luggage capacity behind the rear seats. This can be expanded to 1,427 litres with the rear seats folded. It also gets a 27-litre front storage compartment.
Both models feature cabins with central touchscreens, connected-car functions and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The EX90 gets a 14.5-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen with Google built-in, 5G connectivity for over-the-air updates and a digital instrument cluster. NVIDIA computing hardware and Qualcomm Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms support its digital systems and driver assistance technologies.
Powertrain And Range
For India, Volvo lists the EX90 with a 106kWh battery and a Twin Motor AWD powertrain producing 449bhp and 670Nm of peak torque. The company claims a range of up to 625km on a single charge under the NEDC cycle. The EX90 has also been tested on the Indian test cycle, under which its claimed range increases to 724km.
Globally, the ES90 is available in three configurations. The Single Motor variant produces 328bhp and 480Nm, uses a 92kWh battery and accelerates from 0 to 100kph in 6.6 seconds. The Twin Motor AWD develops 447bhp and 670Nm, with a claimed 0-100kph time of 5.4 seconds. The range-topping Twin Motor Performance AWD produces 679bhp and 870Nm, accelerating from 0 to 100kph in 4 seconds.
Both all-wheel-drive versions use a 106kWh battery and offer a claimed WLTP range of up to 700km.
Charging
Both the EX90 and ES90 support DC fast charging, with charging rates varying by powertrain. Global specifications list charging rates of up to 350kW for the EX90, while the ES90 supports up to 310kW in the Single Motor version and up to 350kW in the all-wheel-drive variants.
Under specified conditions, the batteries can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 22 minutes. Actual charging times will depend on factors such as battery temperature, the charging equipment used and ambient conditions.
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