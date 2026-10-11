Volvo EX90 And ES90 India Launch Tomorrow; What To Expect
- The EX90 is listed with a 106kWh battery, 449bhp and a claimed range of up to 625km on the NEDC cycle in India.
- The global ES90 is offered with Single Motor, Twin Motor AWD and Twin Motor Performance AWD configurations.
- The ES90’s AWD variants offer a claimed WLTP range of up to 700km.
Volvo’s flagship EX90 electric SUV and ES90 electric sedan are scheduled to launch in India tomorrow. Both models follow the brand’s minimalist design philosophy and feature technology-focused cabins and all-electric powertrains. While the EX90 is positioned as an electric alternative to the XC90, the ES90 brings an all-electric powertrain to a sedan body style.
Also Read: Volvo EX90 Review: Understated Luxury Meets Electric Performance
Design And Features
The Volvo EX90 was unveiled globally in 2022 and became the first electric vehicle from the brand to use the SPA2 platform. It features a closed-off front grille, T-shaped LED daytime running lights and split LED tail-lamps, with a silhouette similar to that of the XC90. The SUV will be offered with a three-row seating configuration.
The ES90 follows Volvo’s minimalist design approach. It measures 5,000mm in length and has a wheelbase of 3,102mm. The sedan offers seating for five occupants, with 424 litres of luggage capacity behind the rear seats. This can be expanded to 1,427 litres with the rear seats folded. It also gets a 27-litre front storage compartment.
Both models feature cabins with central touchscreens, connected-car functions and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The EX90 gets a 14.5-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen with Google built-in, 5G connectivity for over-the-air updates and a digital instrument cluster. NVIDIA computing hardware and Qualcomm Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms support its digital systems and driver assistance technologies.
Powertrain And Range
For India, Volvo lists the EX90 with a 106kWh battery and a Twin Motor AWD powertrain producing 449bhp and 670Nm of peak torque. The company claims a range of up to 625km on a single charge under the NEDC cycle. The EX90 has also been tested on the Indian test cycle, under which its claimed range increases to 724km.
Globally, the ES90 is available in three configurations. The Single Motor variant produces 328bhp and 480Nm, uses a 92kWh battery and accelerates from 0 to 100kph in 6.6 seconds. The Twin Motor AWD develops 447bhp and 670Nm, with a claimed 0-100kph time of 5.4 seconds. The range-topping Twin Motor Performance AWD produces 679bhp and 870Nm, accelerating from 0 to 100kph in 4 seconds.
Both all-wheel-drive versions use a 106kWh battery and offer a claimed WLTP range of up to 700km.
Charging
Both the EX90 and ES90 support DC fast charging, with charging rates varying by powertrain. Global specifications list charging rates of up to 350kW for the EX90, while the ES90 supports up to 310kW in the Single Motor version and up to 350kW in the all-wheel-drive variants.
Under specified conditions, the batteries can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 22 minutes. Actual charging times will depend on factors such as battery temperature, the charging equipment used and ambient conditions.
Related News
Learn more about Volvo EX90
Popular Volvo Models
- Volvo
XC90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.13 Crore
- Volvo
EX30 RechargeEx-Showroom Price₹ 39.99 Lakh
- Volvo
XC60Ex-Showroom Price₹ 76.29 Lakh
- Volvo
C40 RechargeEx-Showroom Price₹ 73.02 Lakh
- Volvo
EX40Ex-Showroom Price₹ 59 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
- Honda
ZR-VEx-Showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Volvo EX90Expected Price₹ 1.2 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Hyundai BayonExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-18
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- BYD Denza Z9Expected Price₹ 1.8 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-10-21
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- BYD Denza D9Expected Price₹ 90 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-12-16
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Volvo EX90 And ES90 India Launch Tomorrow; What To ExpectThe flagship Volvo ES90 electric sedan will feature specifications similar to those of the global model.1 min read
- Honda ADV 160 Fuel Tank Capacity, Kerb Weight RevealedHonda has released the brochure for the ADV 160, revealing its full specifications and features.1 min read
- VLF Strada Launched At Rs 1.20 Lakh; Claims 250km RangeThe VLF Strada will be available in two variants: City and Max.2 mins read
- Porsche Mission S Concept Teased Ahead Of October 15 DebutPorsche will unveil the Mission S Concept on October 15, previewing a new mid-engined sports car platform planned to sit above the 911.2 mins read
- Triumph Bonneville T40, Bonneville T4 Colour Options RevealedThe T40 is offered in three dual-tone and an all-black version while the T4 gets three monotone shades.2 mins read
- McLaren 750S Bows Out In 2027, Final Orders Now OpenThe 750S debuted in 2023 before arriving in India in 2024, with both Coupe and Spider versions offered.2 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Oct 10, 20262026 Honda Elevate Review: This Facelift Fixes The Gaps, But...The Honda Elevate brings a refreshed design, a more feature-rich cabin and several additions that address some of the SUV's key shortcomings.6 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Oct 8, 2026Tata Aeris Review: New And Improved, But Is It Good Enough?Tata has replaced the Tigor with the new Aeris and improved it in every aspect. We drove the CNG AMT and Petrol MT derivatives to find out how much it improved over its predecessor.4 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Oct 4, 20262026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Review: Upgrades That Matter And A Better AutomaticThe new Skoda Slavia brings a handful of visual and mechanical changes, most notably a new 8-speed automatic for the volume-selling 1.0-litre TSI variants.5 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Oct 3, 2026Kia Sorento Review: Is Bigger Always Better?The Kia Sorento has arrived to our shores at the right time. But does it have what it takes to take the market by a storm?7 mins read
- Abhishek Nigam | Oct 2, 2026MINI Countryman C Review: Has MINI Finally Grown Up Without Losing Its Personality?The new Countryman C is bigger, more practical and packed with technology, but its quirky appeal comes with a few compromises.1 min read