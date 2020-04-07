Vyrus Alyen Superbike Is Straight Out Of An Apocalypse Movie

Italian motorcycle builder Vyrus may not have a reassuring name with the current global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, but the firm's latest creation seems to be straight out of a sci-fi movie. The Vyrus Alyen 988 is a futuristic-looking sportbike built around the engine of a Ducati 1299 Panigale, but with the firm's own design of frame, swingarm and bodywork. The Alyen is the latest creation from the Rimini-based brand, and it uses a 202 bhp Ducati Superquadro engine from the 1299 Panigale.

The Vyrus Alyen is built around the engine of a Ducati 1299 Panigale

But the engine is where the Alyen has any similarities to any conventional sportbike. The bike runs a hub-centred steering set-up, quite like the Bimota Tesi H2 unveiled last year. Two front swingarms hold up the front steeting, and the system itself is controlled by a series of linkages and levers that transmit the rider's inputs to the front wheel. The hub-steering design also allows for almost zero front suspension dive, allowing the rider to trail brake into corners, with braking forces kept separate from the dynamics of the front suspension.

The Vyrus Alyen features a front hub-steering system

The Vyrus Alyen features self-suspended bodywork and fuel tank, and the panels seem to be all carbon fibre, as are the wheels. The frame is made of magnesium, what is called the "double-omega" configuration. The design is quite unique, although with similarities to the Bimota Tesi, since the man behind both the Tesi H2 and the Alyen are the same - Ascanio Rodrigo.

Prices for the Vyrus Alyen have not been announced, but it's expected to be very expensive

For now, Vyrus has just revealed details about the bike, including the design and close up studio shots of the components. There's no word yet, on how much the Alyen will cost, but from the looks of it, it's not going to be affordable to many, considering the bespoke components, unique steering and absolutely radical and futuristic design it carries.

