What Happens If You Hit A Stray Animal On An Indian Expressway? Explained

A stray dog or cow can appear on an expressway with very little warning. At high speeds, even a brief collision can damage your bumper, headlights, radiator and other parts behind the front grille. Swerving to avoid the animal can be just as dangerous if you lose control or hit the divider.

Your first priority should be safety. Move the car away from moving traffic if it is safe to do so, switch on the hazard lights and check whether anyone is injured. If the car has a coolant leak or shows signs of engine damage, do not continue driving. Once everyone is safe, you need to consider two things: whether your insurance covers the damage and if the highway authority or toll operator may be responsible for the accident.

Does Car Insurance Cover Hitting a Stray Animal?

Yes, if you have a comprehensive or standalone Own-Damage policy, your car repairs may be covered. The final settlement depends on your policy terms, the damage and any applicable deductions.

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Insurance type What it covers Third-Party insurance Does not cover repairs to your own car Comprehensive insurance Can cover accidental damage to your car Standalone Own-Damage policy Can cover damage to your car, subject to policy terms Zero Depreciation add-on Can reduce depreciation deductions on eligible parts Engine Protection add-on May cover certain types of engine damage excluded under the standard policy Roadside Assistance add-on May help arrange towing or breakdown support

What If the Bumper, Headlights or Radiator Are Damaged?

An animal collision can damage more than the parts you see from outside. The impact may break the bumper or headlights and damage the radiator, air-conditioning condenser or sensors behind the grille. Modern cars with parking sensors and ADAS equipment may also need additional repairs.

Your insurer may cover these repairs under your Own-Damage policy. However, you may still have to pay the compulsory deductible and any applicable depreciation. A Zero Depreciation add-on can reduce deductions on eligible parts, but it does not guarantee that every repair will be covered in full.

Will Insurance Cover Engine Damage?

This depends on how the damage occurred and what your policy covers. For example, hitting an animal may crack the radiator and cause coolant to leak. If you keep driving, the engine could overheat and suffer serious damage. Your insurer may cover the damage caused directly by the collision but reject further engine damage caused by driving after the coolant leak.

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An Engine Protection add-on may cover certain such losses, depending on its terms. If you notice a leak, an engine temperature warning or unusual smoke, stop safely, switch off the engine and arrange a tow. Do not risk a major engine repair just to reach the nearest toll plaza.

Do You Need an FIR to Claim Insurance?

An FIR is not automatically required for every animal collision. The documents needed depend on the accident, the insurer's process and whether anyone was injured or other property was damaged.

If the accident causes injuries, involves another vehicle or damages public property, contact the police and follow their instructions. Inform your insurer promptly and ask what it needs to process the claim.

It also helps to keep:

Photos of the vehicle damage and the accident location.

Dashcam footage, if available.

The expressway name, direction of travel and nearest kilometre marker.

Photos of any broken fencing or damaged road barriers, if safe to take.

The reference number from your call to the highway helpline.

Repair estimates and other documents requested by the insurer.

This evidence can help establish what happened and support your claim.

Is NHAI Responsible If a Stray Animal Enters an Expressway?

Highway authorities have a responsibility to address stray animals on roads. The Supreme Court has issued directions requiring the relevant authorities to remove stray animals from highways and improve monitoring and coordination.

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However, this does not mean NHAI must automatically pay every driver who hits an animal. Responsibility depends on the road, the circumstances and whether a failure by the authority or toll operator contributed to the accident.

When Can You Seek Compensation?

Suppose you hit a stray cow on an access-controlled expressway and later find that the boundary fence was broken. This could raise questions about whether the operator maintained the road properly or took reasonable steps to prevent animals from entering.

Evidence that may help includes dashcam footage, photos of the damaged fence, the accident location, records of earlier complaints and details of the highway patrol's response. A toll receipt can help show that you used the road, but paying a toll alone does not prove negligence or guarantee compensation.

If you believe poor maintenance contributed to the accident, report it to the relevant highway authority or toll operator in writing. Keep copies of your complaint, insurance claim and repair bills. If the loss is substantial, a lawyer can help you understand whether a legal claim is appropriate.

What If You Swerve to Avoid an Animal and Hit the Divider?

Trying to avoid an animal is an understandable reaction, but a sudden swerve at expressway speeds can cause a serious crash.

In October 2026, the Delhi High Court considered a case in which a driver hit a divider while trying to avoid a dog. The court observed that the sudden appearance of an animal does not automatically remove the possibility of driver negligence. Drivers are still expected to take reasonable care on the road.

This does not mean every driver who swerves will be held responsible. The circumstances of the accident matter.

If an animal appears ahead, avoid a violent steering movement where possible. Brake firmly while keeping control of the vehicle, and do not put yourself or other road users at greater risk trying to avoid a collision.

Your Own-Damage policy may cover damage from hitting a divider, subject to its terms. Any separate question of negligence or injury liability will depend on the facts.

What Should You Do Immediately If You Hit an Animal?

Follow these steps after the collision, as long as it is safe to do so.

Move to safety. If possible, move the car to the emergency lane, switch on the hazard lights and stay clear of moving traffic. Check for injuries. Call for medical help if anyone is hurt. Do not approach an injured animal if doing so puts you in danger. Call 1033. Contact the NHAI helpline for assistance on a National Highway. Explain your location and ask for the support you need. Check for signs of damage. If coolant or oil is leaking, or the engine temperature rises, switch off the engine and arrange a tow. Save the evidence. Take photos of the damage and location if it is safe. Save any dashcam footage before it gets overwritten. Inform your insurer. Report the accident promptly and follow its instructions before proceeding with repairs.

The NHAI helpline can help connect road users with highway assistance, but the services available may depend on the location and situation.

Which Costs Can You Recover After an Animal Collision?

Your insurance claim and a claim against the highway operator are two separate matters. Your Own-Damage policy may help pay for your car repairs, subject to its terms. A claim against NHAI or the toll operator would require a separate basis for holding that party responsible.

If the accident has caused major damage or injury and you suspect a failure in road maintenance, keep all the evidence and seek legal advice before deciding how to proceed. The main thing is not to assume that insurance will cover every expense or that the highway authority will automatically compensate you.

Who Pays After a Stray Animal Accident?

If you hit a stray animal on an Indian expressway, first make sure everyone is safe and the vehicle is not at risk of further damage. Comprehensive or standalone Own-Damage insurance may cover repairs, while Third-Party-only insurance will not pay for damage to your own car.

If a broken fence or another maintenance failure may have allowed the animal onto the expressway, report it and preserve the evidence. NHAI and other highway authorities have responsibilities for managing stray animals, but compensation depends on the circumstances and whether negligence can be established.