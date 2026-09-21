World Car Awards 2027 Season Commences

World Car Awards has officially announced the beginning of its 23rd edition. The season features 100 international automotive journalists who are set to evaluate eligible vehicles across markets worldwide. The edition will culminate with the announcement of the winners at the New York International Auto Show in March 2027.

The Road to World Car 2027 will begin with the announcement of the eligible vehicles, followed by the annual Los Angeles Test Drives in November. The event will allow jury members to drive and evaluate several participating models.



Also Read: World Car Awards 2026: BMW iX3 Wins World Car Of The Year Title

This year, the BMW iX3 won the World Car of the Year title.

The first set of finalists will be announced in January 2027. This will include the Top 10 finalists for the World Car of the Year award, along with the Top 5 finalists in the World Luxury Car, World Performance Car, World Urban Car and World Car Design of the Year categories.

The World Car Person of the Year will be announced in February, while the Top Three finalists across the main categories will be revealed in early March. The final winners will then be announced in New York.

According to World Car Awards, independent media intelligence platform AITASTIC has ranked the programme as the most visible automotive awards programme globally for the 14th consecutive year. The organisation said the 2026 season reached more than 493 million people across the US, Asia, Europe, Africa and Australia.

The 2027 season will also continue with the revised World Car Awards jury panel and Steering Committee. Steve Fowler will chair the Steering Committee, alongside Ryan Blair, Jens Meiners, Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Jenni Newman and Carlos Sandoval.

Commenting on the start of the new season, Fowler said the jury will focus on driving, evaluating and assessing new cars from markets around the world. He also highlighted the experience and varied market perspectives of the 100-member jury.

The Road to World Car 2027 will conclude in March 2027, when the winners of the World Car Awards will be announced in New York.