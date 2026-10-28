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World Car Awards 2027 Will Head To London Motor Show

car&bike Team
last published date : 28 October 2026, 14:21 IST
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World Car Awards 2027 Will Head To London Motor Show
Highlights
  • International jury from over 33 countries involved
  • A total of 6 awards are presented every year
  • First edition of the awards took place in 2004

One of the world’s most prestigious international automotive awards - the World Car Awards - will announce its top three finalists for the new year at the London International Motor Show, held at ExCeL London, on February 26, 2027. The event will narrow down the final three contenders for World Car of the Year, World Urban Car, World Luxury Car, World Performance Car, and World Car Design of the Year. Currently 55 new launches are in the fray for the overall honours. The winner of the 2027 World Car Person of the Year will also be announced on the same day.

Also Read: World Car Awards 2026: BMW iX3 Wins World Car Of The Year Title

world car awards

“Reaching the top three in the world is a huge moment for car makers and our jurors,” says Steve Fowler, chairperson of the World Car Awards’ Steering Committee. “We're delighted to bring that excitement to London before heading to the New York International Auto Show for the final results.”

Now in its 23rd edition, the awards program features a panel of over a 100 automotive journalists from spanning 33 countries around the world. This includes seven jurors from India. Following the London announcements, the global winners will then be crowned a month later, on March 24, at the New York International Auto Show.

seltos

As per World Car Awards norms, vehicles eligible for World Car of the Year must be produced in annual volumes of at least 10,000 units, must be priced below the luxury-car level in their primary markets, and must be “on-sale” in at least two major markets (China, Europe, India, Japan, Korea, Latin America, USA), on at least two separate continents within the period January 1, 2026 and March 19, 2027.

This year’s shortlist of cars include BMW i3, BYD Ti7, Hyundai Bayon, IONIQ 3, Kia Seltos, Syros EV, Telluride, Lexus ES, Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric, GLA, MG4 EV Urban, Nissan Frontier Pro, NX8, Renault Filante, Suzuki Across, Volkwagen Atlas and Volvo EX60.

Last year, BMW had won the top honour at these awards with the iX3 being named World Car of the Year. Media analytics firm AITASTIC has named World Car Awards as the world's most visible automotive awards program for the 14th straight year. Last time, it reached a record 493 million people.

# World Car Awards# World Car Awards 2027# London Motor Show# Cars# Auto Industry
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