Yamaha Bolt Cruiser Unveiled; To Be Sold In US, Japan

Yamaha has revealed the 2020 Yamaha Bolt cruiser models, to be sold in the US and Japan. The new Yamaha Bolt is powered by an air-cooled 4-valve, SOHC 941 cc, air-cooled, v-twin engine which puts out 53.6 bhp of maximum power and 80 Nm of peak torque. Power is transmitted to through a belt final drive, and the cruiser gets a double downtube frame with the v-twin motor as a stressed member of the chassis. The Bolt isn't exactly lightweight with a kerb weight of 252 kg, and has all the elements of an all-American cruiser like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883.

The Yamaha Bolt R gets black alloy wheels and a different colout option

The new Yamaha Bolt will be unveiled officially on June 18, 2020, with the standard variant with spoked wheels and the R variant with alloy wheels, and will come with standard dual-channel ABS. The Bolt standard variant will be offered in Black Metallic paint finish while the Bolt R is offered in Purplish Blue Metallic. The Bolt rides on a 19-inch front wheel, and 16-inch rear wheel combination, and gets a 13-litre fuel tank. It comes with typical all-American cruiser styling, complete with tear-drop shaped fuel tank, round headlamp, taillamp, and even a single-pod, circular instrument console. Suspension includes telescopic front forks and gas-charged dual shock absorbers at the rear.

The Yamaha Bolt models were first launched in 2013, and have been sold in other South East Asian markets, like the Philippines and Vietnam. In Japan, the new Yamaha Bolt is priced at 9,79,000 Yen (around ₹ 6.95 lakh) with the Bolt R priced at 10,25,200 Yen (around ₹ 7.28 lakh). However, it doesn't seem like India Yamaha is planning to introduce the cruiser anytime here in India.

