New Cars and Bikes in India

Yamaha Bolt Cruiser Unveiled; To Be Sold In US, Japan

The Yamaha Bolt cruiser is powered by a 941 cc, air-cooled, v-twin engine and will not be launched in India.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Yamaha Bolt cruiser motorcycle will not be offered on sale in India

Highlights

  • The Yamaha Bolt will not be sold in India
  • Powered by a 941 cc, air-cooled v-twin engine
  • The Yamaha Bolt will be sold in US, Japan and few SE Asian markets

Yamaha has revealed the 2020 Yamaha Bolt cruiser models, to be sold in the US and Japan. The new Yamaha Bolt is powered by an air-cooled 4-valve, SOHC 941 cc, air-cooled, v-twin engine which puts out 53.6 bhp of maximum power and 80 Nm of peak torque. Power is transmitted to through a belt final drive, and the cruiser gets a double downtube frame with the v-twin motor as a stressed member of the chassis. The Bolt isn't exactly lightweight with a kerb weight of 252 kg, and has all the elements of an all-American cruiser like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883.

Also Read: Yamaha NMax 155 Launched In Thailand

Yamaha

Yamaha Bikes

R15 V3.0

FZ S V3.0 FI

MT-15

YZF R1

FZ25

Ray-ZR 125FI

Fascino

Fascino 125

FZ V3.0 FI

MT-09

Cygnus Ray ZR

Fazer 25

RAY Z

Alpha

h2cf2g1s

The Yamaha Bolt R gets black alloy wheels and a different colout option

The new Yamaha Bolt will be unveiled officially on June 18, 2020, with the standard variant with spoked wheels and the R variant with alloy wheels, and will come with standard dual-channel ABS. The Bolt standard variant will be offered in Black Metallic paint finish while the Bolt R is offered in Purplish Blue Metallic. The Bolt rides on a 19-inch front wheel, and 16-inch rear wheel combination, and gets a 13-litre fuel tank. It comes with typical all-American cruiser styling, complete with tear-drop shaped fuel tank, round headlamp, taillamp, and even a single-pod, circular instrument console. Suspension includes telescopic front forks and gas-charged dual shock absorbers at the rear.

Also Read: Yamaha Majesty S 155 Maxi Scooter Revealed In Japan

0 Comments

The Yamaha Bolt models were first launched in 2013, and have been sold in other South East Asian markets, like the Philippines and Vietnam. In Japan, the new Yamaha Bolt is priced at 9,79,000 Yen (around ₹ 6.95 lakh) with the Bolt R priced at 10,25,200 Yen (around ₹ 7.28 lakh). However, it doesn't seem like India Yamaha is planning to introduce the cruiser anytime here in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Yamaha R15 V3.0 with Immediate Rivals

Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha
R15 V3.0

Popular Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.45 - 1.47 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
₹ 1.01 - 1.03 Lakh *
Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.39 - 1.39 Lakh *
Yamaha YZF R1
Yamaha YZF R1
₹ 18.16 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ25
Yamaha FZ25
₹ 1.34 - 1.37 Lakh *
Yamaha Ray-ZR 125FI
Yamaha Ray-ZR 125FI
₹ 66,730 - 70,730 *
Yamaha Fascino
Yamaha Fascino
₹ 55,193 - 56,793 *
Yamaha Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
₹ 67,230 - 70,730 *
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
₹ 99,200 *
Yamaha MT-09
Yamaha MT-09
₹ 10.55 Lakh *
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
₹ 54,881 - 59,528 *
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha Fazer 25
₹ 1.44 Lakh *
Yamaha RAY Z
Yamaha RAY Z
₹ 51,417 *
Yamaha Alpha
Yamaha Alpha
₹ 52,272 - 55,730 *
View More
Win Tata Cliq
x
Exclusive: Mercedes-Benz GLB Ruled Out For India
Exclusive: Mercedes-Benz GLB Ruled Out For India
Coronavirus Lockdown: What’s An E-Pass And How To Get It
Coronavirus Lockdown: What’s An E-Pass And How To Get It
New Hyundai Verna is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
New Hyundai Verna is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities