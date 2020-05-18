Yamaha Dealerships Restart Operations In Select States Of India

Like other two-wheeler manufacturers, Yamaha Motor India is slowly making its way towards the 'new normal' with its dealerships restarting operations in certain states of India. The company has a list of states and cities in which Yamaha dealerships have begun operations after the government relaxed rules and regulations for businesses in Orange and Green zones depending on COVID-19 spread. The company will be opening its dealerships in a phased manner and in compliance with lockdown 4.0 regulations. Plus, Yamaha insists on customers making prior appointment with dealerships so as to maintain social distancing and hygiene guidelines issued by the government.

BS6 Yamaha FZ25 & Yamaha FZS 25 are ready to be launched in India

Yamaha has also prepared a detailed action plan and guidelines for re-starting operations in factories and area offices across the country. Yamaha will be prioritising on fulfilling the existing orders of domestic and export customers as these were on hold since the beginning of the lockdown. India Yamaha Motor has total installed production capacity of 17.5 lakh units, with the Surajpur plant in Greater Noida having capacity of 8.5 lakh unit production and the Chennai plant having a capacity of 9 lakh units per annum.

Yamaha Motor India Group announced that its employees have joined the fight against the novel Coronavirus Pandemic by voluntarily donating a day's salary from the month of April. The Yamaha Motor India Group employees donated a sum of ₹ 61.5 lakh. The employees include both white-collar and blue-collar and some trainees based at the three facilities in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh & Haryana along with the corporate office in Chennai and area offices across the country.

