Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Price Increased For The First Time

Yamaha Motor India has increased prices for the Fascino 125 FI. The updated price list is now available on the website and the Yamaha Fascino 125 FI is now priced from ₹ 67,230 for the drum brake variant. The price hike is applicable across trims of the scooter and the model is now ₹ 800 more expensive. The Fascino 125 FI was launched in December last year at an introductory price tag of ₹ 66,430 (all prices, ex-showroom), and is the brand's entry-level offering in India ever since the 110 cc scooters were discontinued earlier this year. Deliveries for the new Fascino 125 FI commenced in February 2020.

Barring the price hike, the new scooter remains unchanged. It is powered by a 125 cc Blue Core single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that develops 8 bhp and 9.7 Nm of peak torque. Yamaha says the new motor is about 30 per cent more powerful than the 113 cc models, while fuel efficiency has improved by 16 per cent at at 58 kmpl (claimed). The new Yamaha Fascino 125 is built on a new lightweight frame that keeps the kerb weight at just 99 kg, making it the lightest scooter in its class.

The Yamaha Fascino 125 is lighter than other 125 cc scooters, and 4 kg lighter than the 113 cc version

The Yamaha Fascino 125 FI also comes with traffic mode, start-stop system for improved fuel efficiency in city conditions, as well as the silent starter motor generator for the one-touch silent start feature, similar to the new Honda scooters. Yamaha has retained the flamboyant styling of the Fascino on the 125 cc version, which made it so popular in the first place and the new design continues to be pleasing to the eye with five bright colour options and ample of chrome, depending on the variant.

Other features on the Yamaha Fascino 125 FI include side-stand cut off switch, multi-function key, foldable hook, USB charging and more. The suspension setup includes telescopic fork up front and a single shock at the rear. The scooter rides on 12-inch wheels with an optional front disc brake. The Yamaha Fascino 125 FI takes on the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, Hero Destini 125, and the likes in the segment.

