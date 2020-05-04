Yamaha Gets Ready To Resume Operations After COVID-19 Lockdown

Yamaha Motor India Group (YMIG), is getting ready to resume operations in the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer's factories and area offices across India, as the coronavirus lockdown is set to be gradually eased from May 4, 2020. In response to a query from carandbike, a Yamaha Motor India Group spokesperson has said that Yamaha has prepared a detailed action plan and guidelines for re-starting operations in factories and area offices across the country. Yamaha Motor India had announced the suspension of operations at its manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Faridabad (Haryana), and Chennai (Tamil Nadu) on March 22, 2020.

"These guidelines are in-line with the government SOPs (standard operating procedures) to ensure an infection free environment for all employees under safe operating conditions. We are also evaluating the current conditions of the human resources and families, including physical and rational conditions of health. We are collaborating closely with the local authorities to ensure compliance and safety," Sanjiv Paul, Senior Vice President, India Yamaha Motor, said in a statement.

Also Read: Honda, Yamaha Prepare To Resume Operations In India

Speaking about Yamaha's revival strategy in the post-COVID-19 situation, the Yamaha spokesperson said, "We are very carefully evaluating the post lockdown market scenario and gauging the market sentiment from a demand point of view, especially in terms of customer foot falls to the dealerships and retail propensity after May 3. Our estimate is gradual rise in demand over next couple of months."

Also Read: Yamaha India Halts Manufacturing Operations At 3 Plants

The spokesperson further added that sustainability in operations is going to be the initial focus of the company, while keeping the supply chain intact as much as possible, although Yamaha is facing challenges due to different situations in different states. He said that the priority will be on fulfilling the existing orders of domestic and export customers as these were on hold since the beginning of the lockdown. India Yamaha Motor has total installed production capacity of 17.5 lakh units, with the Surajpur plant in Greater Noida having 8.5 lakh unit production capacity, and the Chennai plant having a capacity of 9 lakh units.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.