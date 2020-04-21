Yamaha Patents Crash Notification System

Yamaha has filed a patent for a new motorcycle crash detection system that could be introduced in future motorcycle models. Latest patent images show a series of sensors and devices that can detect when a bike is in motion, or if the rider has had an accident. If the system detects a crash, the bike can initiate a call to a third party, notifying them of the incident and also giving the rider's location. The system is designed to call the emergency services, a friend or family members, or even both.

Also Read: Suzuki Patents Reveal Radar-Based Anti-Collision System

The patent images reveal a crash detection and notification system

Apart from the calls for help, the system will also turn on the bike's indicators and horn, as a warning to other road users that there's been a crash. This will also be helpful for locating the motorcycle and the rider, if as a result of the accident, the rider veers out from off the road and into thick undergrowth in a rural area, for instance. For now, only the patent drawings are out, so it could be a while before the system is introduced on a production model.

Also Read: Kawasaki Patents Reveal Radar-Assisted Safety System

The patent images show the system fitted on what looks like a sportbike. Several motorcycle brands, starting from Kawasaki, Suzuki, BMW Motorrad, KTM, Ducati and others are looking to debut their own radar and camera-based warning systems for motorcycles, hopefully in a year or so. Such a system will be perfect for an adventure or touring motorcycle, but the advantages of a crash detection and warning system are applicable to all kinds of motorcycles. The only thing left now is to find out when Yamaha actually will introduce this system on a production model.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.