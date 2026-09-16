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Yamaha R15 V4 Gains Quickshifter In Two More Colour Options

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Sep 16, 2026, 03:05 PM
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Yamaha R15 V4 Gains Quickshifter In Two More Colour Options
Highlights
  • Quickshifter option now available on Racing Blue and Matte Pearl White as well
  • Unidirectional unit enables clutchless upshifts only, priced at a Rs 4,650 premium
  • Engine and mechanical specs remain unchanged

Yamaha has given the R15 V4 a small but welcome update. The unidirectional quickshifter option, which until now was reserved for just one colour option out of seven, has now been extended to two additional paint schemes. In addition to the Intensity White colour, the quickshifter feature has been added for the Racing Blue and Matte Pearl White colours as well.

Colour Price w Quickshifter Price w/o Quickshifter
Racing Blue ₹1,79,500 ₹1,74,850
Matte Pearl White ₹1,79,500 ₹1,74,850

All three colour options with a unidirectional quickshifter are priced at Rs 1.80 lakh, while their standard counterparts are priced at Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Worth noting that this isn't the same setup you'll find on the recently launched Yamaha R2, where the top two variants get a bidirectional quickshifter straight out of the box, meaning it works for both up and down shifts. The unit on the R15 only handles clutchless upshifts. Still, at just Rs 4,650 over the standard price, it's hard to argue with the value here.

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R2 vs Yamaha R15: Differences Explained

Yamaha R15 V4 top 10 sport bikes carandbike edited 1

Apart from this, nothing else about the motorcycle has changed. It's still running the same 155cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, putting out 18 bhp and 14.2 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

# Yamaha R15 V4# Yamaha R15# Yamaha R15 V4 quickshifter# Yamaha R15 V4.0# R15 V4# Yamaha R15 colour options# R15# Yamaha India# Yamaha India Motor# Yamaha Motorcycles India# Yamaha Motor Company# Bikes# Two Wheelers
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