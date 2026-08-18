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Yamaha RayZR 125 Gains TFT Screen; Fascino 125 Gets New Colours

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Aug 18, 2026, 02:38 PM
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Yamaha RayZR 125 Gains TFT Screen; Fascino 125 Gets New Colours
Key Highlights
  • RayZR 125 Street Rally gets a new TFT display
  • TFT-equipped RayZR is priced at Rs 1 lakh
  • Fascino 125 gets new colour options

Yamaha Motor India has updated the RayZR 125 and Fascino 125, with the RayZR receiving a new TFT display on its top-spec Street Rally variant. The scooter is priced at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Fascino 125, along with the RayZR 125, get a fresh set of colours across its variants.

VariantsNew ColoursPrice (ex-showroom)
RayZR Street Rally (TT)Matte Titan and Matte BlackRs 1 lakh
RayZR Street Rally (LCD)Ice Fluo Vermillion and Matte BlackRs 93,930
RayZR (Disc)Metallic Black, Dark Matte Blue and Ice Fluo VermillionRs 87,680
RayZR (Drum)Metallic BlackRs 79,880
Fascino SMetallic Orangish Gray – SPLRs 99,030
Fascino (Disc)Metallic Light Green, Cool Blue Metallic and Matte BlackRs 91,070
Fascino (Drum)Yellow CocktailRs 78,980

Also Read: Yamaha R2 Pre-Bookings Commence For Rs.10,000

Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fascino 125 TFT Colour Updates 1

The biggest update is on the RayZR 125 Street Rally, which now gets a colour TFT instrument display. The new screen supports turn-by-turn navigation and displays other riding information, with smartphone connectivity also part of the package. The Street Rally version is available in Matte Titan and Matte Black. The other RayZR colour options include Ice Fluo Vermillion, Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue.

Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fascino 125 TFT Colour Updates 3

The Fascino 125 was last updated earlier in April 2026 with a a revised rear section and has now received another update, this time limited to its colour palette. The Fascino is now available in Metallic Orangish Grey, Metallic Light Green, Cool Blue Metallic, Matte Black and Yellow Cocktail. The S trim of the Fascino already sported a TFT screen.

Also Read: New Yamaha Electric Scooter Design Revealed; Could Get Swappable Battery

Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fascino 125 TFT Colour Updates 2

There are no changes to the powertrain on either scooter. Both continue to use Yamaha's 125cc, air-cooled engine producing 8bhp and 10.3Nm, paired with a CVT automatic transmission. The engine also gets Yamaha's Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system, which provides additional assistance during initial acceleration from a standstill.

# Yamaha Motor India# 2026 Yamaha RayZR 125# Yamaha RayZR 125# Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid# Yamaha RayZR 125 TFT# Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid# Yamaha Fascino 125# Yamaha RayZR TFT# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story

Learn more about Yamaha Ray-ZR 125FI

Yamaha Ray-ZR 125FI
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Yamaha Ray-ZR 125FI
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*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 82,862 - 1.21 Lakh
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