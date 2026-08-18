Yamaha RayZR 125 Gains TFT Screen; Fascino 125 Gets New Colours

Yamaha Motor India has updated the RayZR 125 and Fascino 125, with the RayZR receiving a new TFT display on its top-spec Street Rally variant. The scooter is priced at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Fascino 125, along with the RayZR 125, get a fresh set of colours across its variants.

Variants New Colours Price (ex-showroom) RayZR Street Rally (TT) Matte Titan and Matte Black Rs 1 lakh RayZR Street Rally (LCD) Ice Fluo Vermillion and Matte Black Rs 93,930 RayZR (Disc) Metallic Black, Dark Matte Blue and Ice Fluo Vermillion Rs 87,680 RayZR (Drum) Metallic Black Rs 79,880 Fascino S Metallic Orangish Gray – SPL Rs 99,030 Fascino (Disc) Metallic Light Green, Cool Blue Metallic and Matte Black Rs 91,070 Fascino (Drum) Yellow Cocktail Rs 78,980

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The biggest update is on the RayZR 125 Street Rally, which now gets a colour TFT instrument display. The new screen supports turn-by-turn navigation and displays other riding information, with smartphone connectivity also part of the package. The Street Rally version is available in Matte Titan and Matte Black. The other RayZR colour options include Ice Fluo Vermillion, Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue.

The Fascino 125 was last updated earlier in April 2026 with a a revised rear section and has now received another update, this time limited to its colour palette. The Fascino is now available in Metallic Orangish Grey, Metallic Light Green, Cool Blue Metallic, Matte Black and Yellow Cocktail. The S trim of the Fascino already sported a TFT screen.

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There are no changes to the powertrain on either scooter. Both continue to use Yamaha's 125cc, air-cooled engine producing 8bhp and 10.3Nm, paired with a CVT automatic transmission. The engine also gets Yamaha's Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system, which provides additional assistance during initial acceleration from a standstill.