Yamaha Tenere 4 Concept revealed ahead of EICMA 2026.

Yamaha has unveiled the Tenere 4 Concept ahead of EICMA 2026 in Milan, previewing a new lightweight adventure motorcycle that will sit below the Tenere 700 in its lineup. The concept is part of the Japanese manufacturer's plans to expand its adventure motorcycle range over the coming years.

The Tenere 4 Concept features a newly developed single-cylinder engine designed to deliver strong low- and mid-range torque alongside usable performance at higher engine speeds. Yamaha has not disclosed the engine's displacement, power output or torque figures, but the motorcycle is being developed with European A2 licence requirements in mind.

The motorcycle gets a new steel frame designed to balance strength and low weight. Its off-road-focused hardware includes KYB suspension, 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels, and Michelin Anakee Wild tyres. The concept also features a compact titanium exhaust from Akrapovic.

Styling cues include a slim profile, a low and flat fuel tank, rally-inspired bodywork, a tall windscreen and hand guards. The design draws inspiration from the larger Tenere models, while the lightweight platform aims to make off-road riding more accessible.

Yamaha has not announced a production timeline or pricing for the Tenere 4. The concept, however, signals the brand's intent to compete in the growing lightweight adventure motorcycle segment. This is something that will definitely make its way onto Indian shores.