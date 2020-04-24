Yamaha Tenere 700 With Rally Raid Accessories Unveiled

The Yamaha Tenere 700, or the Yamaha T7 as it's also called, is one middleweight adventure bike that we don't get in India. But with a slim and lightweight body, as well as decent off-road capability, the Tenere 700 promises to be a very capable and versatile middleweight adventure bike. The 689 cc, parallel-twin engine is derived from the Yamaha MT-07, another model we don't get here in India. And on the T7, it's tuned to put out 72 bhp at 9,000 rpm, and 68 Nm of peak torque kicking in at 6,500 rpm. Those figures may not see like much, but from what we hear, the Yamaha T7 has enough grunt and more for most of your adventure needs.

Yamaha Tenere 700 is powered by 689 cc parallel-twin engine

While Yamaha has been toying with the idea of a new variant of the T7, to be possibly called the T7 Rally, with more off-road oriented hardware, the bike, in stock form also seems to be quite capable, even when looking at the specs. The Tenere 700 in stock form has a 43 mm upside down fork with 210 mm of travel, with full damping adjustment, while the rear suspension is adjustable for preload with 200 mm of travel.

The Tenere 700's design is inspired by Yamaha's factory rally bikes

But that has not stopped UK-based Rally Raid Products has now partnered with Tractive in the Netherlands to offer plenty of options to kit out a stock T7 to make it even more hardcore off-road. Rally Raid Products offer heavier springs for the rear shock, with the stiffest setting ideal for a proper adventure, with a pillion and luggage on board. New fork preload caps allow up to 23 mm of preload at the front, with the included spacers, while still allowing access to the damping controls.

The Yamaha T7 Rally Raid Rear Shock is designed and developed with Tractive

Then, there are full cartridge kits and replacement rear shocks on offer as well. The 'Extreme' closed cartridge kit replaces the entire interior of the fork while the Tractive set up, which is fully adjustable and has a much larger piston for more precise and controlled damping. Along with this is a fully-adjustable shock on offer, again with improved damping, and less weight than the stock unit. Rally Raid also offers a "Rally" option and anodized rims, without changing the entire wheel, and gold rimmed wheels which can be exchanged for the OEM wheels.

Rally Raid Products also offer a long list of other additional items for riders looking to kit out their T7 to make it an even more purpose-built adventure tourer. The only thing left now is to somehow persuade India Yamaha to at least get the stock model out, here in India. But that is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

