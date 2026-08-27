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Yamaha YZF-R2: In Pictures

Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 
2 mins read
Aug 27, 2026, 07:26 PM
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Yamaha YZF-R2: In Pictures
Key Highlights
  • Launched at Rs 2.30 lakh
  • Gets an all-new 204cc engine producing 26bhp and 19Nm of torque
  • Top-spec R2M variant gets a Smart Key

Yamaha Motor India has officially launched the Yamaha YZF-R2 in India at Rs 2.30 lakh. The motorcycle is positioned above the R15 V4 and gets several features and mechanical upgrades, including adjustable suspension and a Smart Key on the R2M variant. Let's dive into the details through these images.

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R2 vs Yamaha R15: Differences Explained

2026 Yamaha R2 1

At the front, the R2 looks similar to the R15 V4 but gets a distinct DRL design, giving it a different appearance. It also gets a more aggressive stance with a new fairing featuring ‘R2’ stickering.

2026 Yamaha R2 1

The R2 comes equipped with a 5-inch colour TFT display that features a gear position indicator and a riding mode indicator. Furthermore, the display can be connected to the smartphone for Navigation functionality and Yamaha Ride Control (YRC).

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R2 Makes Global Debut in India At Rs 2.30 Lakh

2026 Yamaha R2

The motor is paired with a bi-directional quickshifter, along with an assist and slipper clutch. This should make riding in city traffic much easier.

2026 Yamaha R2 6

It gets three riding modes that alter the throttle response: Street, Sport and Rain. Street mode offers a balanced throttle response, while Sport mode, as the name suggests, is more road-focused and provides a sharper throttle response. Rain mode offers the smoothest throttle response, with the bike limiting power delivery as much as possible to help prevent wheelspin.

2026 Yamaha R2 4

Depending on the variant, it comes equipped with adjustable front brake and clutch levers, offering three levels of adjustment.

2026 Yamaha R2 2

It sits on a steel tube diamond frame, which is a lightweight, slim chassis - 2.8 kg lighter than the R15's Deltaframe. The kerb weight stands at 149 kg.
2026 Yamaha R2 3

The range-topping variant gets a faux-suede split-seat setup with a YZF R2M sticker on the pillion seat.
2026 Yamaha R2 5

At the front, it gets golden 37mm USD suspension forks with adjustable settings, paired with Nissin brakes. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels and also gets traction control and dual-channel ABS.
2026 Yamaha R2 7

Mechanically, the Yamaha R2 is powered by the liquid-cooled, 204cc single-cylinder engine. The engine produces 26bhp and 19.1Nm. It uses a finger-follower valvetrain with DLC coating, a technology derived from Yamaha’s flagship R1.

# Yamaha Motor Company# Yamaha Bikes in India# Yamaha R2 launch# Yamaha Superbikes# Yamaha R15 V4.0# Yamaha R2# Bikes# Cover Story

Learn more about Yamaha R2

Yamaha R2
Yamaha R2
*Expected Price
₹ 2 - 2.25 Lakh

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