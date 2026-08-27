Yamaha YZF-R2: In Pictures

Yamaha Motor India has officially launched the Yamaha YZF-R2 in India at Rs 2.30 lakh. The motorcycle is positioned above the R15 V4 and gets several features and mechanical upgrades, including adjustable suspension and a Smart Key on the R2M variant. Let's dive into the details through these images.

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R2 vs Yamaha R15: Differences Explained

At the front, the R2 looks similar to the R15 V4 but gets a distinct DRL design, giving it a different appearance. It also gets a more aggressive stance with a new fairing featuring ‘R2’ stickering.

The R2 comes equipped with a 5-inch colour TFT display that features a gear position indicator and a riding mode indicator. Furthermore, the display can be connected to the smartphone for Navigation functionality and Yamaha Ride Control (YRC).

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R2 Makes Global Debut in India At Rs 2.30 Lakh

The motor is paired with a bi-directional quickshifter, along with an assist and slipper clutch. This should make riding in city traffic much easier.

It gets three riding modes that alter the throttle response: Street, Sport and Rain. Street mode offers a balanced throttle response, while Sport mode, as the name suggests, is more road-focused and provides a sharper throttle response. Rain mode offers the smoothest throttle response, with the bike limiting power delivery as much as possible to help prevent wheelspin.

Depending on the variant, it comes equipped with adjustable front brake and clutch levers, offering three levels of adjustment.

It sits on a steel tube diamond frame, which is a lightweight, slim chassis - 2.8 kg lighter than the R15's Deltaframe. The kerb weight stands at 149 kg.



The range-topping variant gets a faux-suede split-seat setup with a YZF R2M sticker on the pillion seat.



At the front, it gets golden 37mm USD suspension forks with adjustable settings, paired with Nissin brakes. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels and also gets traction control and dual-channel ABS.



Mechanically, the Yamaha R2 is powered by the liquid-cooled, 204cc single-cylinder engine. The engine produces 26bhp and 19.1Nm. It uses a finger-follower valvetrain with DLC coating, a technology derived from Yamaha’s flagship R1.