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Yamaha YZF-R2 Makes Global Debut in India At Rs 2.30 Lakh

Abhishek Nigam
Abhishek Nigam
1 min read
Aug 27, 2026, 12:15 PM
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Yamaha YZF-R2 Makes Global Debut in India At Rs 2.30 Lakh
Key Highlights
  • Yamaha YZF-R2 prices start at Rs 2.30 lakh and go up to Rs 2.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
  • It gets a new 204cc engine producing 26bhp and 19.1Nm, with a kerb weight of just 149kg.
  • The R2 is offered in three variants, with the top-spec R2 M getting adjustable suspension and other premium features.

Yamaha has globally unveiled its all-new YZF-R2 in India, marking the company’s entry into the 200cc supersport motorcycle segment. Prices start at Rs 2.30 lakh for the base variant, while the range-topping YZF-R2 M is priced at Rs 2.53 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi).

Yamaha YZF R2

The YZF-R2 is available in three variants and five colour options. The second variant adds a segment-first third-generation bi-directional quickshifter, while the R2 M gets adjustable suspension, adjustable levers, a faux suede seat and a silver-finished swingarm.

Yamaha R2 Engine

Power comes from a newly developed 204cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 26bhp and 19.1Nm. The engine uses a finger-follower valvetrain with DLC coating, a technology derived from Yamaha’s flagship R1.

Yamaha R2 Chassis

One of the key highlights of the R2 is its lightweight construction. The new steel diamond frame helps keep kerb weight down to 149kg, making it the lightest motorcycle in its segment. Yamaha says the chassis geometry draws inspiration from the YZF-R6.

Yamaha R2 suspension

Suspension duties are handled by 37mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock. The motorcycle also gets 17-inch wheels, traction control, an assist and slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS and Yamaha Ride Control with Street, Sport and Rain riding modes.

The R2 features a 5-inch full-colour TFT display, LED lighting and aerodynamic styling inspired by Yamaha’s latest R-series motorcycles, including the R9 and R1.

The YZF-R2 will be available through Yamaha’s Blue Square dealerships across India from mid-September 2026.

# Yamaha# Yamaha R2# New Motorcycles# Launched# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story

Learn more about Yamaha R2

Yamaha R2
Yamaha R2
*Expected Price
₹ 2 - 2.25 Lakh

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