Yamaha YZF-R2 Makes Global Debut in India At Rs 2.30 Lakh

Yamaha has globally unveiled its all-new YZF-R2 in India, marking the company’s entry into the 200cc supersport motorcycle segment. Prices start at Rs 2.30 lakh for the base variant, while the range-topping YZF-R2 M is priced at Rs 2.53 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi).

The YZF-R2 is available in three variants and five colour options. The second variant adds a segment-first third-generation bi-directional quickshifter, while the R2 M gets adjustable suspension, adjustable levers, a faux suede seat and a silver-finished swingarm.

Power comes from a newly developed 204cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 26bhp and 19.1Nm. The engine uses a finger-follower valvetrain with DLC coating, a technology derived from Yamaha’s flagship R1.

One of the key highlights of the R2 is its lightweight construction. The new steel diamond frame helps keep kerb weight down to 149kg, making it the lightest motorcycle in its segment. Yamaha says the chassis geometry draws inspiration from the YZF-R6.

Suspension duties are handled by 37mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock. The motorcycle also gets 17-inch wheels, traction control, an assist and slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS and Yamaha Ride Control with Street, Sport and Rain riding modes.

The R2 features a 5-inch full-colour TFT display, LED lighting and aerodynamic styling inspired by Yamaha’s latest R-series motorcycles, including the R9 and R1.

The YZF-R2 will be available through Yamaha’s Blue Square dealerships across India from mid-September 2026.