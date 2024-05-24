Yezdi 350 Adventure Spotted Testing; Likely To Get Jawa 350’s Engine

The Yezdi Adventure has been around for a couple of years now and it currently gets the 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine from the Jawa Perak. Now, a new and updated model of the Yezdi Adventure has been spotted testing which gets the new 350 cc engine from the Jawa 350 along with a new, re-routed exhaust. This is probably being done to make the engine more refined and for better heat management. Now, the Jawa 350’s engine is actually down on power but expect the power output to be the same on the updated Yezdi Adventure as on the current model.

The updated model is likely to get very subtle tweaks to the design, which may include new graphics and new colour(s) options. But the overall look and feel is expected to stay the same, with the round headlight, tall stance, exposed frame and so on. What was worth noting on the photo of the test mule is the fact that it gave a miss to the guardrail, which could be a temporary thing, but will surely make for better weight distribution and lighter motorcycle.

The motorcycle is expected to continue with a 12-inch front wheel and a 17-inch unit at the rear along with spoked and tubed tyres. Prices of the Yezdi Adventure start at Rs. 2.16 lakh and go up to Rs. 2.2 lakh (ex-showroom) and once the updated motorcycle comes in, we expect the prices to stay the same or go up marginally. The Yezdi Adventure goes up against the BMW G 310 GS, Suzuki V-Strom 250 and the KTM 250 Adventure.

Source: Zigwheels