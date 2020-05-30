ZF Completes Acquisition Of WABCO's Commercial Vehicle Technology

ZF Friedrichshafen AG has successfully completed the acquisition of commercial vehicle technology supplier WABCO, having gained approval from all required regulatory authorities. This signals the start of WABCO's integration into ZF. With the addition of WABCO, ZF's focus will be on expanding its commercial vehicle service portfolio and on operating customer business.

The new Commercial Vehicle Control Systems division employs around 12,000 people at 45 locations worldwide and will work closely with ZF's existing Commercial Vehicle Technology division, ZF's aftermarket division and the global development team. Effective today, the division will be headed by newly appointed Fredrik Staedtler.

The extensive combined product portfolio now encompasses conventional and electric drive and chassis components, a comprehensive suite of sensors as well as fully integrated, advanced braking, steering and driver assistance systems for OEMs seeking technological differentiation for their new vehicle platforms. Additionally, ZF can offer digital fleet management solutions and an extensive global network of aftermarket services for commercial vehicles.

Wolf-Henning Scheider, CEO of ZF Friedrichshafen AG, "Together, we will create added value for our customers, employees and shareholders alike. This acquisition marks a major milestone in the history of our company. With it, we are consistently continuing the transformation in the powertrain and in the field of digitalisation."

