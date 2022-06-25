2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG Facelift Review

Maruti Suzuki has placed a special emphasis on its S-CNG range, with the brand crossing the 10 lakh milestone a few months ago! Currently, it has the largest passenger CNG cars portfolio, with the first models coming almost a decade ago. From the Alto to the Ertiga, most Maruti models have an optional CNG trim and it is the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga that we have with us today, which is not only a facelifted model, but runs on CNG too. We primarily associate CNG cars with commercial and fleet vehicles. But even for daily usage and commuting, a CNG car makes a lot of sense, especially with prices of petrol and diesel on an upwards trajectory and near the 100 rupees mark. The primary aim is to lower running costs of course, but is there more to a CNG car? Does the Ertiga CNG miss out on any features and does it fit well for a big urban family? Well, that's what we are here to find out!

(The Ertiga CNG offers lower running costs when compared to the petrol model. A per km running cost of Rs. 3 for a 7-seater MPV sure sounds tempting enough)

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG Efficiency & Cost Of Running

Claimed Efficiency Fuel Price in Delhi Running Cost Ertiga CNG (26.08 km / kg) CNG - Rs. 75.61 / kg Rs. 3 per km Ertiga Petrol (20.51 km / litre) Petrol - Rs. 96.71 / litre Rs. 4.7 per km

Now, before we go into other details, let us begin with efficiency and cost of running first! So, the claimed efficiency on the Ertiga CNG is 26.08 km per kg and with current price of CNG at Rs. 75.61 per kg, the per km running cost comes to about Rs. 3. At the same time, the cost per km on the petrol model comes to about Rs. 4.7 per km, given that when driven with petrol, the Ertiga has a claimed fuel efficiency of 20.51 km and the current price of petrol in Delhi is about Rs. 96.71 per litre.

(Leaving standing in long CNG queues aside, the Ertiga CNG makes for an impressive urban MPV)

So, the savings per kilometre on CNG is about Rs. 1.7, which may look insignificant but over a long period of time, it will accrue into big savings. But a point of concern here is that with about 9-10 kg of CNG the tank can hold at a time, the total CNG only range of the Ertiga will be about 200 to 240 km. After that, one will have to switch to petrol, or keep switching between petrol and CNG modes. Maruti offers CNG option on the VXI and ZXI manual models currently and when compared to the petrol models in the same trim, they are about Rs. 95,000 more expensive. While the cost of acquisition is more for CNG models, the running costs will be lower and the difference can be recouped in less than 4-5 years of running.

(The CNG tank is neatly packaged in the boot, but that does leave lesser space for luggage)

The Ertiga CNG was launched in February 2020 and between April and December 2021, it accounted for 41 per cent of Ertiga's total sales, this of course includes commercial purchases as well, but it is strong indicator of the fact that the Ertiga CNG is making its presence felt in the Indian market. With Maruti aiming to sell over 6 lakh CNG vehicles in 2022, the Ertiga CNG is primed to play an important role, even as a privately owned MPV option.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Design

(The front end of the Ertiga wears a new look thanks to the 'winged' chrome grille)

The design of the Ertiga stays the same as before, save for the front end where a new 'winged' grille adds a sense of freshness to the look. The 15-inch alloys get a new design too and there's a strip of chrome at the rear, rounding up the changes on the exterior. Our test model was a ZXI trim, which meant that it had fog lamps on the front bumper as well.

(The cabin and dashboard layout stay the same but the faux wood trim and the seat upholstery are new and so is the Smartplay Studio infotainment system)

Step inside the cabin and you see that the dashboard layout stays the same but the faux wood trim and the seat upholstery is new and looks premium too. What is also new are the Smartplay Studio infotainment system and the start-stop button. The infotainment misses out on a reversing camera but does get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Of course, the instrument panel now gets a small MID at the centre which shows CNG to petrol ratio and CNG levels, so that's a new addition too.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Driving Dynamics & Performance

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Petrol (Smart Hybrid) CNG + Petrol Displacement 1,462 cc 1,462 cc Max Power 101.6 bhp @ 6,000 rpm 99.23 bhp @ 6,000 rpm (petrol)

85.82 bhp @ 5,500 rpm (CNG) Peak Torque 136.8 Nm @ 4,400 rpm 136 Nm @ 4,400 rpm (petrol)

21.5 Nm @ 4,200 rpm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed manual / 6-speed auto 5-speed manual

The outgoing model's 1.5-litre petrol has been replaced by a more efficient 1.5-litre DualJet petrol engine. The new DualJet unit develops 102 bhp and 137 Nm - 1 bhp and 1 Nm down on the outgoing model. The dual-fuel petrol CNG model develops a marginal lower 99 bhp and 136 Nm in petrol mode and 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm when running on CNG.

(The Ertiga CNG has decent power on tap and there isn't a world of a difference between petrol and CNG performance)

We drove the Ertiga in the petrol mode as well as the CNG mode and while there is a drop in performance, most notably when you are trying to pull from low speeds, it is more or less negligible. The flow of torque is flat and there is enough push from the engine in the mid-range for quick overtakes. The one perceptible difference is that the when the car runs on CNG, it is significantly noisier than when it runs on petrol. The Ertiga, with its light controls, continues to feel like a small car than a 7-seater MPV and still easy to drive in the city.

(The Ertiga continues to be an easy urban runabout and isn't too cumbersome to drive in the city)

The Ertiga CNG can only be started in the petrol mode and then one needs to switch to the CNG mode. The CNG tank is neatly packaged in the boot and while it does eat up into half of the boot space, with all seats up, more space can be liberated by folding the third-row seats.

(With a little adjustment, even adults can travel in the third row for a significant duration of time)

The Ertiga continues to be a spacious 7-seater, with decent comfort and airiness even in the last row, and especially on the middle row. Prices of the new Ertiga CNG start at Rs. 10.44 lakh and go up to Rs. 11.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Of course, both the VXI and ZXI trims are available in just manual variants.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Verdict

(We like the performance and the practicality of the Ertiga CNG and that coupled with the low running costs, makes for a good package!)

To be honest, the drop in performance on the Ertiga CNG is minimal, it gets all the features that you will need, it continues to be a comfortable car for a big family and of course, is more efficient and more economical to run when compared to the petrol model. Yes, there will be times when you get stuck in long lines at a CNG filling station, but it is a small trade-off for the savings that you will make over the years and not to mention, you will be kinder to the environment too.