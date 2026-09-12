New Bajaj Pulsar 150 Review: Is The New Pulsar, Pulsar Enough?

Introduction

The Bajaj Pulsar is back, and this time, it has completed a rather interesting 25-year journey. When Bajaj launched the Pulsar in 2001, the company effectively changed the Indian motorcycle landscape. Here was a muscular street fighter with a 150cc engine, along with the more explosive 180cc version, at a time when motorcycles in India were largely seen as tools for getting from A to B. The Pulsar brought performance, attitude and, importantly, a sense of occasion to everyday motorcycling.

Interestingly, Bajaj tells us that the original plan was actually to have 125cc and 150cc versions. Twenty-five years, multiple variants and multiple engine generations later, the Pulsar twins have come full circle with the new 125 and 150.

While you can read Janak's review of the new Pulsar 125 elsewhere on the website, I managed to get my hands on the 150. So, is this new bike an evolutionary revolution? More importantly, has Bajaj managed to modernise the OG without taking away what made it special?

Let's take a look

Design: Familiar, But Fresh

The new Pulsar 150 is a classic case of evolution rather than revolution. Bajaj has deliberately retained the fundamental design language of the Pulsar, and that is probably a good thing. You still get the muscular tank, familiar proportions and the unmistakable silhouette that has been associated with the Pulsar name for 25 years.

At the same time, there are enough modern touches to make it look like a new motorcycle. The LED headlamp gets a sharper, more contemporary look, while the overall detailing has been cleaned up.

For a younger buyer looking for something more radical, the design may seem a little conservative. But I suspect that isn't necessarily who Bajaj is targeting with this motorcycle. The new Pulsar 150 feels like it has been designed for the rider who has always wanted a Pulsar but doesn't necessarily want the sharper, more aggressive character of an N160 or NS-series motorcycle.

Ergonomics: Properly Comfortable

Swing a leg over the new Pulsar 150 and you immediately realise that this is still very much an everyday motorcycle. The riding position is upright and comfortable, with the footpegs placed just a tad towards the rear. The handlebar falls easily to hand and the rider triangle feels relaxed without being completely devoid of a sporty flavour.

We rode the split-seat version, and there is plenty of room for the rider. The seat itself should accommodate most riders comfortably, while the overall ergonomics make the Pulsar easy to live with on a daily basis.

But there is another change that you notice almost immediately in traffic — the weight. The new Pulsar 150 tips the scales at 141 kg, while the previous-generation Pulsar 150 was listed at 147 kg. That's a reduction of around 6 kg.

And you can feel it. Filtering through traffic, making quick direction changes and, importantly, pushing the motorcycle into a tight parking spot are all easier than before.

Engine & Performance: Usable Performance Is The Name Of The Game

Bajaj hasn't tried to turn the Pulsar 150 into an N160. Instead, it has focused on making the performance more accessible and usable. The new 149.5cc engine produces 13.8 BHP at 8,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm at 6,500 rpm. But the numbers don't really tell the whole story.

What you notice when you ride it is how responsive the engine feels. There is enough response from the throttle to make city riding effortless, but it doesn't have that sudden, aggressive hit that you get from a more performance-oriented motorcycle. Instead, power delivery is linear and relaxed, with the bike building speed progressively.

The engine feels eager without being frantic, and you don't find yourself constantly working the gearbox in the city. The other big surprise is refinement. The new engine is exceptionally smooth for this segment. Even as you approach the redline, there isn't an alarming amount of buzzing or vibration coming through the handlebars, footpegs or seat. In fact, the level of refinement is now approaching what you would expect from the Honda Unicorn, which is probably the motorcycle Bajaj most needs to worry about in this particular space.

The reduced weight and new engine has also done good for the fuel efficiency which Bajaj claims is now at 50 kmpl. In the real world, we will reserve judgement on fuel economy until we get the motorcycle for a longer period.

But the important takeaway is that the new Pulsar 150 doesn't feel like it is chasing outright performance. It is chasing usable performance, and it does that rather well.

Handling: This Is Where The Biggest Change Is

If the engine represents a significant step forward, the chassis is arguably the bigger transformation. The new Pulsar gets a diamond tubular frame that Bajaj says is 20 per cent lighter and 60 per cent stiffer than the previous frame. Then there is the all-new rear monoshock. And together, these changes make the Pulsar feel considerably more agile.

The reduced weight makes it easier to flick from side to side, while the new chassis gives you more confidence when you start carrying speed into corners. Turn-in is eager, the bike holds its line well and there is enough composure to keep the throttle open mid-corner.

The monoshock also gives the rear end a more planted feel than the old twin-shock setup. You get a 110 mm of rear-wheel travel for the new monoshock compared with 102 mm for the earlier twin-shock setup which explain the plush ride quality.

Even though Bajaj has gone with relatively slim tyres — partly in the interests of reducing weight and improving efficiency — the Pulsar doesn't feel short of grip or confidence when you start enjoying a few corners. And yes, despite its newfound maturity, there is still a little hooligan hiding underneath. Give it some throttle and it is perfectly happy to remind you that this is, after all, a Pulsar.

Our test bike was the top-spec split-seat version, which gets a 260 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc, along with single-channel ABS. The braking performance is reassuring rather than aggressive. The front brake has enough bite to shed speed quickly, but it isn't overly sharp or intimidating. In other words, it has enough braking performance to inspire confidence, but it isn't trying to give you a stoppie every time you grab the lever.

Features: The Most Tech-Laden Pulsar 150 Yet

This is perhaps where the new Pulsar 150 has moved furthest away from its original incarnation. Depending on the variant, you get a 5-inch TFT or colour LCD display, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and, on the top-spec TFT version, Bluetooth + Wi-Fi connectivity with Google Maps mirroring.

The TFT can also display call and message alerts, music controls, gear position, fuel level, RPM and other riding information. The supplied TFT information sheet also shows a dedicated 0-60 kmph readout in Sport mode.

The motorcycle also gets three ride modes — Road, Rain and Sport — along with Crawl Tech, which is designed to make low-speed riding in traffic easier.

Other features include an LED headlamp with the redesigned Wolf-Eye treatment, LED tail lamp and indicators, USB Type-C charging, an automatic start-stop system through the new ISG on the higher variants, and a hazard-light function on the top version.

The top-spec TFT display is particularly impressive because it puts features such as navigation, connectivity and music controls into what is still essentially a 150cc commuter motorcycle.

Verdict: The OG Has Grown Up

So, is the new Pulsar 150 the Pulsar we remember?

Well… yes and no. The motorcycle that Bajaj launched 25 years ago was rawer, more dramatic and arguably more exciting simply because motorcycles like it didn't really exist in India at the time. The new Pulsar 150 is a completely different motorcycle. It is smoother, more refined, lighter, easier to ride and significantly more sophisticated. It is also more mature.

But importantly, Bajaj hasn't tried to turn it into something it isn't. The muscular design remains. The road presence remains. The responsive engine remains. And, thankfully, that little bit of hooliganism remains too. And perhaps that's what makes this motorcycle interesting. It isn't trying to be the most aggressive Pulsar in the family. That's what the N and NS motorcycles are for. This one is the everyday Pulsar.

Prices for the new Pulsar 150 start at Rs.1.15 lakh for the base LCD version and go up to Rs.1.23 lakh for the top-spec split-seat TFT version, ex-showroom Delhi. And at that price, it makes a compelling case not only against the Honda Unicorn, but also for the long-time Pulsar fan who has been waiting for the OG to get a proper modern makeover. The Pulsar has grown up. But thankfully, it hasn't grown boring.