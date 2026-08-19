2026 BMW X1 Long-Wheelbase Review: Is This The X1 To Buy?

There is one strategy that seems to work particularly well for luxury carmakers in India: take an existing model, stretch the wheelbase and give buyers more cabin space. And buyers seem to love it. That’s because the added practicality and rear-seat space make these long-wheelbase models particularly appealing. BMW India has already seen this formula work with the all-electric iX1 Long-Wheelbase. In fact, the electric SUV currently accounts for 60 per cent of combined X1 and iX1 sales, outselling its ICE counterpart.

Now, hoping to replicate that success with its petrol-powered SUV, the carmaker has introduced the BMW X1 Long-Wheelbase. But that’s not it. Along with the extra rear legroom, the new X1 LWB offers more features, more safety tech, and a more powerful petrol engine. But do these updates actually make it a better SUV, or are they just good on paper? Let's find out.

Also Read: BMW X1 Long Wheelbase Teased; India Launch On August 21

Looks & Size

The familiar BMW kidney grille and four-eye adaptive LED headlights are carried over

Visually, the new X1 Long-Wheelbase looks quite similar to the standard model. You still get the familiar kidney grille, four-eye adaptive LED headlights and 18-inch M Alloy Wheels.

Satin-finish aluminium inserts replace the glossy black exterior trim on the standard X1

The key additions are the satin-finish aluminium inserts around the windows and on the rear bumper, replacing the glossy black finish on the standard X1. So, there are no major changes to the exterior styling. The bigger story is what BMW has done with the X1’s size and proportions.

The X1 LWB is 116 mm longer and gets a 108 mm longer wheelbase

The idea here wasn't to simply make the SUV bigger, but to make it more practical. And extending the wheelbase is a more effective way of doing that. The wheelbase is now 108 mm longer at 2,800 mm, while overall length has increased by 116 mm to 4,616 mm. Those numbers might not sound significant on paper, but step inside and the difference becomes much more apparent.

Also Read: BMW Group India Reports Best-Ever Sales In H1 2026 With 9,075 Cars & SUVs Sold

Interior & Cabin Features

The X1 LWB gets BMW’s wide dual-screen setup with OS9 infotainment

So, do those bigger dimensions actually make a difference to cabin space? The short answer is yes. The X1 already had a reasonably spacious rear seat, but the extended wheelbase takes things up a notch. Rear-seat legroom has increased by 109 mm, making space one of the X1 LWB’s biggest strengths. BMW has also extended the rear seat by 15 mm, which complements the extra legroom with better under-thigh support.

Rear-seat legroom has increased by 109 mm, making space a key X1 LWB highlight

Now, getting in and out has become easier with the wide-opening doors, and the larger rear window, along with the panoramic sunroof, helps make the cabin feel more spacious. But there are a few misses as well, which would have made the rear-seat experience even better.

The panoramic sunroof and larger rear window add to the sense of space inside

To start with the basics, there are still no rear sunblinds. It’s a simple feature that can make a big difference to rear-seat comfort, and one you now get even in some mass-market subcompact SUVs. You do get rear AC vents, but a dedicated blower control would have been a useful addition. Accessory mounts for a phone or tablet would also have made the rear seat more practical.

But BMW could have really elevated the chauffeur-driven experience by offering controls to adjust the front passenger seat from the rear. That would have made better use of the additional space and made the X1 LWB feel genuinely designed around its rear-seat occupants.

The feature list, meanwhile, remains largely unchanged from the standard X1. You get the wide dual-screen setup running BMW OS9, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, an M Leather steering wheel and a floating centre console. BMW also offers a Harman Kardon sound system and powered front seats with memory function. But one feature that's still missing is seat ventilation.

Safety

Safety has also been stepped up. Along with the standard kit, including six airbags, brake assist and electronic stability control, the X1 LWB now gets ADAS as well. This includes front collision and rear cross-traffic warning with brake intervention, lane departure and lane keeping assist, and dynamic cruise control with braking, among other functions.

BMW also offers its Park Plus function with a 360-degree camera, which has now made parking and manoeuvring the X1 that much easier on Indian roads.

Powertrain & Performance

The 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine produces 154 bhp and 230 Nm

Now among the key changes is also the addition of a more powerful 1.5-litre Twin Power Turbo petrol engine. Like the outgoing petrol powertrain, this too is a three-cylinder motor and is, in fact, the same unit that was introduced with the new MINI Countryman C. There is a bump of 20 bhp to the overall output, which now stands at 154 bhp, whereas the torque remains unchanged at 230 Nm. That increase in power is certainly felt once you get behind the wheel as well.

The 154 bhp engine delivers stronger pulling power once the turbo spools up

The new X1 LWB feels a lot punchier, and the power delivery is noticeably stronger too. There is some turbo lag, which is understandable given this is a three-cylinder motor, but once the turbo spools up, the engine really comes alive. It feels more eager, with stronger pulling power and a greater sense of agility, especially when you’re pushing on.

Turbo lag is noticeable at lower revs, but the engine comes alive once boost builds

But performance isn't the only thing that stands out. What is perhaps more impressive is the refinement. The engine feels smooth and well controlled, and despite being a three-cylinder, there is very little of that characteristic hum you usually associate with a three-pot motor. It feels refined enough that, from behind the wheel, you could easily forget there are only three cylinders under the bonnet.

Despite being a three-cylinder, the engine feels smooth and refined on the move

Transmission duties continue to be handled by a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, sending power to the front wheels. The shifts are smooth and clean, and the dual-clutch setup does add a sense of engagement to the drive, which is exactly what you would expect from a BMW.

The 7-speed DCT offers smooth shifts and adds some engagement to the drive

But the steering doesn’t complement it. It’s a bit too light for my liking, and that’s ok if you are driving in heavy traffic or manoeuvring through a tight parking lot. But I wish it offered better connection with the road and more feedback at higher speeds.

Dynamics & Comfort

The X1 LWB feels planted and stable, both on the highway and through corners

Having said that, the X1 LWB handles rather well. It feels planted and offers good stability, both in a straight line and through corners. Push it harder, though, and the body roll starts to remind you of the extra 10 cm between the axles. And that's understandable because the X1 LWB is designed more for relaxed cruising than setting lap times. And that is where the last important update comes into play – the BMW Comfort Suspension.

The Comfort Suspension is tuned to deliver a more settled and cushioned ride

The suspension has also been tuned with the longer wheelbase and added focus on comfort in mind. Caster travel has been increased to improve directional stability, while the highly pre-tensioned anti-roll bar helps keep body movements in check without compromising ride quality. I had no major complaints with the outgoing X1's suspension, but the X1 LWB takes things a step further. It feels more settled and comfortable, especially when you're being driven around in the back.

Expected Price & Verdict

More space, better comfort and stronger performance make the X1 LWB a more complete package

The outgoing BMW X1 is currently priced at Rs. 50.90 lakh for the petrol and Rs. 52.90 lakh for the diesel, ex-showroom. The new long-wheelbase version will be offered only with the petrol engine, while the diesel will continue in the standard-wheelbase format. BMW is expected to announce the X1 LWB’s prices at the time of its launch on August 21.

Added ADAS, more features and improved rear-seat comfort strengthen the X1 LWB’s appeal

Given the longer wheelbase and additional technology, including ADAS and a 360-degree camera, the petrol X1 LWB is likely to command a significant premium. I expect it to get close to the Rs. 55 lakh mark, which, in my view, would be a sensible price point. Anything significantly higher could make the value proposition harder to justify. The diesel X1, meanwhile, is likely to continue with the standard wheelbase and could retain its current positioning.

With its longer wheelbase, punchier engine and enhanced safety tech, the X1 LWB makes a strong case as an entry-level luxury SUV

As for the SUV itself, the X1 LWB is a more complete package than the standard model. It offers more space, better comfort, stronger performance and additional safety tech, while retaining the X1’s premium appeal. If you're looking for an entry-level luxury SUV with a stronger focus on rear-seat comfort, the X1 LWB makes a compelling case for itself.

Photos: Pawan Dagia