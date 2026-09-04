2026 Ducati Monster V2 Review: Raising The Bar
- New 890 cc V2 makes 109bhp and 91.1Nm.
- At 175 kg without fuel, the new Monster is 4 kg lighter than before.
- The new 5-inch TFT, Wet riding mode and updated electronics package add both convenience and confidence.
The Monster has always been a motorcycle that doesn't need much explaining. Spot one and you know what it is. The compact proportions exposed mechanical bits and that unmistakable tank have made Ducati's naked motorcycle one of the most recognisable names in the segment for more than three decades. But the Monster has changed considerably over the years. The current generation itself was a major departure from what came before it, and for 2026 Ducati has gone back to the drawing board in some rather important areas.
The most significant change is the engine. The previous 937cc Testastretta has been replaced by a new 890cc V2. The motorcycle itself is now down to 175 kg without fuel, a 4 kg reduction over its predecessor.
And that’s not all, Ducati has revised the chassis, suspension, ergonomics and electronics around the new engine. The result is a motorcycle that feels familiar in concept but distinctly different once you get moving.
After having spent some time riding it, the 2026 edition isn’t merely and updated Monster, it has made it more engaging.
Ducati Monster V2 Review: What’s New?
The easiest way to understand the 2026 Monster is to start with the most important update. The new 890 cc V2 from the Panigale V2 is considerably lighter than the old Testastretta and uses variable intake valve timing. Peak power output is 109bhp at 9,000 rpm and maximum torque is 91.1Nm at 7,250 rpm. This motor has two personalities — enough flexibility and tractability at lower revs for riding in the city, while retaining the willingness to rev and make power when you hit the open roads.
The chassis has been revised around this engine too. It continues to use an aluminium monocoque frame, while the new rear subframe and swingarm contribute to the weight reduction. The 2026 Monster feels extremely compact from the saddle. The riding position is sporty without being too committed, with the bars giving you plenty of leverage while the relatively rear-set footpegs add a degree of intent to the riding position.
Also Read: New Ducati Monster V2 Launched In India At Rs 13.99 Lakh
The 815 mm seat height is approachable for most riders, and Ducati also offers a lower seat that brings it down to 795 mm. Visually, Ducati has stayed close to the Monster formula, but the details are cleaner and more contemporary. The revised fuel tank remains the defining element, while the compact LED headlight and tightly tucked-in tail section give the motorcycle a much lighter visual footprint.
Ducati Monster V2 Review: Performance
Having ridden the previous Monster with its 937cc Testastretta, I initially expected the move to a smaller 890cc motor to perhaps trade some of the old engine's character for efficiency and weight savings. Instead, the new V2 is arguably the proper enjoyable motor. It feels smoother, more eager and easier to exploit. There is enough torque low down to make everyday riding effortless, but the engine really comes alive as the revs build. The delivery is strong without feeling intimidating, and there is a satisfying increase in urgency as you get towards the upper half of the rev range.
Ducati says 70 per cent of peak torque is available from 3,000 rpm, with more than 80 per cent available between 4,000 and 10,000 rpm. And then there is the weight. With 175 kg without fuel, the Monster is properly quick. The six-speed gearbox is well suited to the engine, while the Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 system allows clutchless up- and downshifts. The important bit is that the new V2 doesn't feel like a downsized compromise. If anything, it feels like a better fit for the Monster.
Ducati Monster V2 Review: Ride & Dynamics
The previous Monster was already an agile motorcycle, but the new one feels even more willing to change direction. It is light on its feet, easy to flick from one side to another and requires very little physical effort when you're stringing corners together. In the city, the light steering makes the Monster easy to manage. Find yourself a winding road and you are in for a treat. The chassis feels intuitive. Point it to where you want to go and it responds without needing much persuasion.
The suspension setup is also more road-friendly than the outright sporty positioning of the motorcycle might suggest. Up front is a 43 mm Showa USD fork, while the rear gets a preload-adjustable Showa shock. Travel is 130 mm at the front and 145 mm at the rear. On normal roads, the setup doesn't feel overly stiff for the most bit, which is fine for the motorcycle of this class.
For the brakes, the Brembo M4.32 radial-mounted calipers biting on 320 mm discs provide plenty of stopping power too. There is good initial bite, but more importantly, the braking remains predictable as you squeeze harder.
However, with the motorcycle now even lighter and the steering so quick, hard acceleration can introduce a slight twitch through the handlebar. It isn't something that constantly bothers you, and the bike otherwise feels stable and composed, but when you're really getting on the throttle, the front end can feel a little nervous. For me, a steering damper would make sense here. It would add another layer of control without taking away from the Monster's excellent agility.
Ducati Monster V2 Review: Updated Features
The Monster's electronics have also taken a sizeable step forward. The new 5-inch TFT display is one of those changes that doesn't sound particularly exciting until you actually use it. While the previous layout wasn't difficult to understand, but the new display feels cleaner, more modern and, importantly, easier to read on the go. There is plenty of information available, too, without the display becoming unnecessarily busy.
Also Read: Ducati Desmo450 MX Review: No Road, Only Dirt
The bigger addition from a new Wet riding mode. The Monster now has four riding modes — Sport, Road, Urban and Wet — alongside four Power Modes. The electronics also include cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control and engine-braking control. Wet mode is particularly useful because it isn't only about riding in the rain. It also works when the road surface isn't particularly confidence-inspiring or when you simply want a more relaxed response from the engine.
Ducati Monster V2 Review: Should you buy it?
The 2026 Ducati Monster comes with a fairly significant update disguised as an evolution. While I had enjoyed the previous Monster when it received its complete overhaul, particularly because Ducati managed to retain the motorcycle's playful character while bringing it into a much more modern era. This new version takes that formula another step forward.
Despite losing some displacement compared with the previous motor, the 890 cc V2 feels better suited to the Monster. It is smoother, more usable and more enjoyable when you start exploring its performance. The weight reduction then amplifies those characteristics, making the motorcycle even more agile and responsive. And the improved electronics and the new TFT add polish, while the additional Wet riding mode give the Monster a wider range of abilities.
All in all, the 2026 Monster feels lighter, sharper and more complete than before. And more importantly, it remains fun — which, for a motorcycle carrying the Monster name, is arguably the most important box to tick. Ducati has raised the level of performance, equipment and electronics without losing the accessibility that makes the Monster so enjoyable on the road. So, if you have been dreaming, planning or considering adding the Monster to your garage, then, now is the time.
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